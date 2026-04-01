We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooling the Future: How LG Electronics is Expanding Home Comfort Across Thailand
In Thailand, where heat and humidity shape daily life for much of the year, home cooling is not simply about comfort. It is a core part of how people live, rest and recover at home. Through its partnership with Sansiri Public Company Limited, LG Electronics (LG) is expanding access to energy-efficient residential air conditioning solutions for households across the country.
Since the partnership began in 2024, more than 10,000 LG Inverter air conditioners have been installed across 40 residential developments nationwide. Most recently, the Saransiri Chatuchot project adopted 1,060 LG Inverter air conditioners across all 265 homes in the development.
A Shared Vision for Better Living
Our collaboration with Sansiri reflects a shared effort to improve everyday living through practical home technology. By integrating our residential air conditioning solutions across a wide range of housing projects, we are helping make reliable and energy-efficient cooling more widely accessible in Thailand.
Rather than treating advanced cooling as an added feature, this partnership applies it at scale in real residential settings – where it can have a direct impact on how people experience home every day.
Going Beyond Cooling
Our residential air conditioning solutions are designed to deliver fast, consistent cooling while improving energy efficiency compared with conventional systems. This helps homeowners manage electricity use more effectively while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.
Beyond temperature control, our residential air conditioning solutions are also designed to support cleaner and more comfortable living spaces, helping create home environments better suited to residents’ daily needs.
Expanding Access to Everyday Comfort
The partnership continues to grow, with plans to install an additional 14,000 air conditioners across 20 new developments. This next phase will extend access to reliable cooling to even more communities across Thailand.
As more households adopt these solutions, the benefits of energy-efficient cooling can be experienced more widely – supporting greater comfort in everyday life and bringing practical innovation into more homes.
Raising Expectations for Home Living
Through this partnership, we are bringing our air conditioning expertise to more households across Thailand and helping raise expectations for what modern home living can offer. Our focus is not simply on adding technology to the home, but on making useful, well-designed innovation a more natural part of everyday life.
For us, this is one practical way of bringing the idea of Life’s Good into the home – by helping create living environments that are more comfortable, efficient and responsive to local needs.
Contributed by LG Thailand
# # #