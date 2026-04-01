Cooling the Future: How LG Electronics is Expanding Home Comfort Across Thailand

In Thailand, where heat and humidity shape daily life for much of the year, home cooling is not simply about comfort. It is a core part of how people live, rest and recover at home. Through its partnership with Sansiri Public Company Limited, LG Electronics (LG) is expanding access to energy-efficient residential air conditioning solutions for households across the country.

Since the partnership began in 2024, more than 10,000 LG Inverter air conditioners have been installed across 40 residential developments nationwide. Most recently, the Saransiri Chatuchot project adopted 1,060 LG Inverter air conditioners across all 265 homes in the development.