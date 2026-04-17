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Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Beyond News 17/04/2026

Across cultures, seasonal celebrations serve as powerful moments of connection and reflection. For communities facing everyday hardship or recovering from unexpected disruption, those moments can carry even greater meaning – offering a chance to come together, support one another and begin moving forward again.

 

In Indonesia and Singapore, LG Electronics (LG) has been turning that spirit into practical action. By responding to local needs in thoughtful ways, we are working with employees, partners and community organizations to support residents and share the meaning of the holiday season in ways that feel tangible and relevant.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Indonesia: Helping Children Be Children

Earlier this year, a severe storm triggered a landslide in Pasirlangu, West Java, heavily disrupting daily life for local residents, particularly children. In response, and to help preserve the spirit of togetherness and renewal during Idul Fitri, LG Indonesia launched its Lebaran Sehat initiative under the LG Loves and Cares platform. Developed in collaboration with local health and learning centers, the program focused on helping children maintain a sense of stability while their community recovered.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

As part of the initiative, we prepared 1,000 nutritious meals aligned with national health guidelines under GERMAS, helping support families as they worked to regain stability. Working with local health service centers, we also provided essential wellness services, including growth monitoring, early health screening and the distribution of vitamins for young children.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

To support local education, we supplied learning materials to the childhood learning center, PAUD SPS Aster, and delivered school supplies to elementary students affected by the landslide. For us, helping children return to familiar routines and continue learning is a crucial part of the community’s recovery process. We also incorporated environmentally responsible materials throughout the program, taking a practical approach to sustainability while introducing children to more eco-conscious habits from an early age.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

In the spirit of the holiday, our commitment to supporting local communities with practical solutions only deepens. This dedication starts with ensuring the healthy growth of children, empowering them to live the childhood they deserve, no matter the circumstances.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Singapore: No One Left Behind

In Singapore, Lunar New Year is widely celebrated as a season of togetherness, prosperity and goodwill. For some residents, however, the festive period can also be a reminder of isolation or personal difficulty. To help make the season feel more inclusive, LG Singapore partnered with community hub TOUCHpoint@Tampines 285 to share festive support with residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

 

As part of the initiative, 27 employee volunteers helped prepare and pack 345 hampers provided by LG Singapore. Filled with seasonal treats and symbolic goods, these packages offered both practical support and a sense of participation in the holiday.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Volunteers then personally delivered the hampers to residents across Tampines, creating opportunities for brief but meaningful interactions along the way. These exchanges gave the initiative a more personal dimension, showing that support is not only about what is delivered, but also about how people connect with one another.

 

By creating space for those shared moments, we aimed to contribute not only to immediate needs during the festive period, but also to a broader sense of belonging within the community.

Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Small Actions, Lasting Impact

At LG, we believe that consistent contributions – even small ones – can create a profound and lasting impact on society. Guided by our Better Life for All vision, we remain committed to growing alongside local communities and working with partners who share that purpose.

 

Whether supporting children and families during recovery in Indonesia or helping residents feel included during a festive season in Singapore, we continue to look for practical ways to contribute where support is needed most. In doing so, we hope to help create more stable, comfortable and connected living environments – and to put our Life’s Good philosophy into action.

 

Contributed by LG Indonesia and LG Singapore

 

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