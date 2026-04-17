Rebuilding and Reconnecting: LG Electronics’ Initiatives Bring New Hope to Indonesia and Singapore

Across cultures, seasonal celebrations serve as powerful moments of connection and reflection. For communities facing everyday hardship or recovering from unexpected disruption, those moments can carry even greater meaning – offering a chance to come together, support one another and begin moving forward again.

In Indonesia and Singapore, LG Electronics (LG) has been turning that spirit into practical action. By responding to local needs in thoughtful ways, we are working with employees, partners and community organizations to support residents and share the meaning of the holiday season in ways that feel tangible and relevant.