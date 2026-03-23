We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics Continues to Lead the Global OLED TV Market, Marking 13 Years of Excellence
For 13 consecutive years, LG Electronics (LG) has remained at the forefront of OLED innovation, shaping the premium TV category through long‑term leadership and consistent technological advancement. Building on our success in 2025, we are entering 2026 with new OLED technologies and viewing‑experience upgrades, ready to set the pace in an industry defined by rapid evolution.
LG Leads the Global OLED TV Market
According to market research firm Omdia, LG accounted for 49.7 percent of the global OLED TV market in 2025, with approximately 3.22 million units shipped. Global OLED TV shipments reached 6.47 million units during the same period, up 6.6 percent year over year, highlighting the continued shift toward high‑performance premium displays. As the OLED category continues to grow, we have maintained our leadership in the segment.
Europe once again emerged as a major OLED market in 2025. For the first time, OLED TV shipments in the region surpassed 3 million units, reflecting strong demand for premium home entertainment. In this key market, we led the category with around 1.59 million OLED TVs shipped, representing approximately 50.5 percent of all OLED TVs sold in the region.
Beyond Europe, our OLED leadership also extended across other major regions, including a 50.1 percent share of the OLED TV market in North America and 62.3 percent in Asia‑Oceania. Together, these results reflect the widespread confidence consumers place in our OLED technology and our ability to meet diverse preferences across markets.
Why Our Leadership in the Global OLED Market Matters
Our 2025 performance underscores how OLED has become a central part of the premium TV category. Consumers continue to choose OLED for its immersive picture quality, elegant form factors and consistent performance across varying home environments. As the category evolves, expectations around brightness, clarity and design continue to rise.
OLED Innovation Continues in 2026
Our 2025 results also provide a strong foundation for our 2026 OLED evo TV lineup, which introduces upgrades designed to improve performance in brighter spaces while delivering even greater visual precision.
Our new Hyper Radiant Color Technology enhances color accuracy and delivers up to 3.9 times brighter images than conventional OLEDs.1 This is powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, with its enhanced NPU that enables the Dual AI Engine. By running noise‑reduction and texture‑preservation algorithms simultaneously, the Dual AI Engine helps produce clean, detailed images without the over‑sharpening or softness often associated with traditional processing.
We also achieved the industry‑first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek,2 further strengthening performance in glare‑free viewing. Together, these enhancements enable our 2026 OLED evo TVs to be among the best TVs for handling reflections, delivering clear and consistent picture quality even in bright, high‑glare living rooms. By tackling these real‑world lighting environments head‑on, we continue evolving OLED into a technology that performs beautifully in any home setting.
At LG, we continue expanding the possibilities of premium TV innovation in both design and picture quality. Our new Wallpaper OLED evo TV W6 is the latest example, achieving a nine-millimeter-range thin profile3 through meticulous component miniaturization and a complete redesign of its internal architecture – all without compromising structural integrity or visual performance. This breakthrough was recently recognized with an iF Design Award, underscoring how the Wallpaper TV blends refined aesthetics with advanced engineering.
By pairing bold form‑factor innovation with next‑generation picture performance, we remain committed to advancing OLED innovation and setting new standards for premium home entertainment.
# # #
1 Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region. Peak brightness is 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.
2 Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550 nanometers, independently tested by Intertek. LG OLED Display is measured to be under 0.5 percent reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
3 The actual measurement is 9.95 millimeters and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.