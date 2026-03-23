LG Electronics Continues to Lead the Global OLED TV Market, Marking 13 Years of Excellence

Why Our Leadership in the Global OLED Market Matters

Our 2025 performance underscores how OLED has become a central part of the premium TV category. Consumers continue to choose OLED for its immersive picture quality, elegant form factors and consistent performance across varying home environments. As the category evolves, expectations around brightness, clarity and design continue to rise.

OLED Innovation Continues in 2026

Our 2025 results also provide a strong foundation for our 2026 OLED evo TV lineup, which introduces upgrades designed to improve performance in brighter spaces while delivering even greater visual precision.

Our new Hyper Radiant Color Technology enhances color accuracy and delivers up to 3.9 times brighter images than conventional OLEDs.1 This is powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, with its enhanced NPU that enables the Dual AI Engine. By running noise‑reduction and texture‑preservation algorithms simultaneously, the Dual AI Engine helps produce clean, detailed images without the over‑sharpening or softness often associated with traditional processing.

We also achieved the industry‑first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek,2 further strengthening performance in glare‑free viewing. Together, these enhancements enable our 2026 OLED evo TVs to be among the best TVs for handling reflections, delivering clear and consistent picture quality even in bright, high‑glare living rooms. By tackling these real‑world lighting environments head‑on, we continue evolving OLED into a technology that performs beautifully in any home setting.