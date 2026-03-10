In addition to transmitting data and delivering faster and wider connectivity than is currently on offer, 6G networks are expected to sense their surroundings, adapt in real time and support the provision of intelligence throughout a broader ecosystem. The development of 6G shows a clearer trajectory at an earlier stage than preceding generations – and the 6G roadmap is being shaped in a more collaborative and inclusive way.

6G as an AI-Native System

6G is being built as an AI-native system. At its core are three central pillars: connectivity, wide-area sensing and high-performance computing. Collectively, these elements are expected to expand the role of wireless networks – moving beyond standalone infrastructure towards system-level platforms designed to support advanced AI workloads and intelligent services at scale.

Among the features and functionalities under discussion for 6G are virtualized radio access networks supported by energy-efficient, high-performance computing, AI-based network autonomy and intelligent radios with integrated wide-area sensing capabilities – along with edge and centralized data centers to support new AI workloads.

Aligning Early on the Path to Commercialization

Due to the expanded scope and complexity of 6G, early alignment across the ecosystem is increasingly important. Building AI-native networks requires coordination across devices, networks and cloud infrastructure, as well as shared approaches to standards development, system validation and integration. In this context, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of the strategic 6G Coalition at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026.

The coalition brings together more than 58 global companies – spanning connected mobility, telecommunications, IoT and mobile devices – united by a shared goal of advancing 6G as an intelligent, AI-native device and network platform. Members are working to align the layers that will coalesce into a commercial 6G ecosystem, from architecture and standards to validation and deployment.

The 6G Coalition has established a milestone-driven roadmap, starting with the development of essential 6G standards and early system validation, leading to demonstrations of spec-compliant pre-commercial devices and networks beginning in 2028. Along the way, coalition members are establishing benchmarks for 6G readiness, helping lay the groundwork for globally interoperable commercial 6G systems starting from 2029 onwards. Together, these efforts aim to reduce complexity, manage risk and support new services across the 6G ecosystem.

Why Mobility Is Central to the 6G Transition

One of the industries most directly influenced by AI-native 6G is mobility. Vehicles are evolving into software-defined platforms that require continuous connectivity, real-time intelligence and seamless integration across devices, networks and cloud environments.

As automobiles become increasingly software- and AI-driven, wireless networks will need to support more than just higher data throughput. They must also enable real-time sensing, low-latency decision-making and high-performance computing across systems. In this context, 6G can serve as a foundational technology for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and the emerging paradigm of AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs). The requirements of future mobility place the vehicle at the intersection of connectivity, computing and AI – making it a key application domain for the next generation of wireless networks.

Our Role in Advancing Connected Mobility

Our Vehicle Solution Company is participating in the 6G Coalition, contributing expertise in connected mobility – including areas such as telematics, in-vehicle infotainment and vehicle computing platforms.

Building on our experience in telematics, we are focused on advancing vehicle technologies aligned with SDV and AIDV architectures. Core areas of collaboration with coalition partners include AI-based infotainment and user experience innovation, continuous digital experiences that connect vehicles with mobile devices, homes and cloud services, and high-performance computing for real-time data processing in SDV environments.

Through early participation in standards development and system validation, we aim to support an open and interoperable 6G ecosystem – connecting emerging AI-native network architectures and real-world mobility applications.

Setting the Direction for the 6G Era

6G represents a structural shift in how wireless systems are being conceived, built and deployed. The 6G Coalition reflects a shared recognition that this transition benefits from early coordination across technologies and industries.

Within this framework, mobility is emerging not just as a use case, but as a proving ground for AI-native 6G – where networks can be tested under the demanding, real-time conditions. As 6G commercialization draws nearer, we will continue contributing to the coalition, helping to translate evolving 6G architectures into practical, scalable mobility applications.

# # #