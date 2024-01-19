We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reinvent Your Laundry Experience With the LG WashCombo
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to take care of our household chores is no easy thing. Doing the laundry can be among the most time-consuming and effort-intensive of these chores, typically necessitating a lengthy, multi-step process to get everything clean and dry. To liberate us from the more inconvenient aspects of this essential task, LG is introducing the WashCombo™ All-in-One Washer/Dryer – the newest addition to its line of advanced laundry solutions – in the United States. This new product revolutionizes the laundry experience as a time-saving appliance that boasts high efficiency, bringing us closer to the dream of a Zero Labor Home.
The WashCombo seamlessly integrates a washer and dryer into a single, space-friendly appliance. Saving time and simplifying the entire laundry process, LG’s all-in-one runs a complete wash-and-dry cycle in under two hours, with no need to transfer clothes from one appliance to another.1 And thanks to its compact, ventless design with standard 120v plug, the innovative laundry solution offers outstanding installation flexibility and ensures the ideal use of your precious indoor space.
Featuring LG’s renowned Inverter HeatPump™ technology and Direct Drive Motor, the WashCombo delivers a quiet performance while maximizing efficiency, using up to 60 percent less energy than a vented model.2 Equipped with built-in sensors and AI technology, it can detect fabric texture, soil level and load size, then automatically select the best settings (washing and drying motions, temperatures and more) to provide advanced fabric care and outstanding laundry results. The WashCombo also boasts a 5.0-cubic-foot capacity, so that it can handle larger loads – even a bulky king-size comforter.3
LG’s latest washer/dryer also presents convenient control with ThinQ™ technology. The ThinQ app offers solutions to potential issues, preventing product misuse and enabling easy maintenance. Through AI Speaker Connectivity, the app also lets you monitor and remotely control your products by simply commanding Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with your voice. What’s more, you can download additional cycles and access Smart Diagnosis and customer support4 through the app, enhancing the overall user experience and making life – and laundry – much easier.
With LG’s groundbreaking product, you can bid “farewell” to the hassles of laundry past and say “hello” to a brand-new era of efficient and effortless clothing care.
The new LG WashCombo All-in-One is available for purchase on LG.com.
1 Based on independent testing of Wash+Dry cycle, Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023).
2 60 percent more energy efficient drying – efficiency rating as compared to the requirements for ENERGY STAR® qualification for standard electric dryers. Based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).
3 Based on manufacturers’ published specs of front-load washer/dryer combos with a width of 27 inches or less (September 2023).
4 Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.