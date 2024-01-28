LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress

SEOUL, Jan. 29, 2024 — Stephanie Dinkins presented three of her latest works in progress at ‘Late Shift x Stephanie Dinkins,’ an after-hours public program held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City on January 25. Pushing the boundaries of artistic creation with her use of AI, Dinkins is the first inaugural recipient of the 2023 LG Guggenheim Award that celebrates artists breaking new ground in technology-based art and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI.



AI is integral to Dinkins’ artistic practice and vision, as she investigates ways to make AI more accessible and inclusive. She raises important questions like “What does AI need from you?” to make a point that AI needs to develop a more well-rounded perspective that better reflects the real-world. Her projects shed light on how AI can tend to have the mindset of the majority, easily overlooking and further ostracizing those living in the grey area of society. Through her thought-provoking interactions with AI made into art, Dinkins bridges the gap between art and technology to advocate for positive change.



Her works in progress presented at Guggenheim invite the audience into the narrative of helping AI grow in social values such as care and attentiveness. Named ‘’Not the Only One Avatar image 2023 brain (N’TOO),’ ‘The Stories We Tell Our Machines,’ and ‘WisdomBot,’ Dinkins’ works build on the interaction between AI displayed on LG OLED screens and the audiences. Again, the artist pinpoints that we all have something to contribute in shaping how AI understands the world.



The ongoing theme for the ‘LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative’ has been the symbiosis between technology and art where each inspires the other to explore new paths. Dinkins’ presentation of her recent works comes at a timely juncture. LG Electronics recently made a bold move during CES 2024, naming AI as the company’s focal point for the year and redefining it as ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’



LG and Guggenheim are joining hands to support more artists creating new technological and artistic expressions. Last year, Dinkins became the first inaugural recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, a five-year multifaceted collaboration designed to research, honor and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology.



“I am excited to have activated the Guggenheim’s rotunda as a machine learning laboratory, sharing works in progress that highlight the imperative,” said Stephanie Dinkins, LG Guggenheim Inaugural Awardee. “These works in progress inform AI systems with a broad spectrum of ideas, wisdoms, cultural touch points and stories that have sustained our communities for millennia.”



“As audience members willingly engaged with artificial intelligence entities in this unique event, their interactions served as valuable contributions,” said Noam Segal, LG Electronics Associate Curator. “These contributions, coined by Stephanie Dinkins as ‘Data Gifts’, play a crucial role in enriching the AI’s learning datasets, particularly in filling gaps where information, historical knowledge or intricate concepts are absent.”



“LG Electronics believes in technology inspiring art,” said Kate Oh, Vice President of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “We are privileged to provide LG OLED as a tool that, in turn, inspires artists to pioneer new paths and reach for boundless expression.”



LG and the Guggenheim Museum are committed to working together to identify and celebrate artists pushing the envelope of technology-based art. To follow the journey, please visit LG’s official website for the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative.