LG Peace Tour 2006 begins this week

Télécharger les photos (JPG)

All eyes will be on this week's three-nation LG Peace Tour 2006, with the giants of Arab football - Iraq, Iran and Jordan - beginning their earnest preparations for friendly matches, taking place in Amman's King Abdullah Stadium, from October 4-6.





The tournament will see the three teams playing as part of a greater endeavour to highlight the importance of sport in showcasing peace efforts. LG Electronics is also the official sponsor for the Iraqi football team, as part of its efforts to promote social development in the strife-torn country.





This year, in the first of two friendlies, Iran will play Iraq on October 4, while the second fixture will see the Iranians taking on the host country Jordan on October 6. The clash of the three hot favourites is sure to provide football enthusiasts in the region with some of the finest, high-quality sports moments.





'It will be a treat to watch some of the fantastic squads from the Arab world in action as they combine the message of sport and peace throughout the tournament,' explained K. W. Kim, President, LG Electronics Middle East & Africa Operations. 'All the three teams have strong local support in the region and we expect a large turnout to see the two matches.'





Now in its second year, the LG Peace Tour has evolved as one of the highly anticipated annual sporting events in the region. Last year's inaugural match saw Iraq and Jordan engaged in a keen competition, with the Iraqis eventually emerging triumphant 1-0.