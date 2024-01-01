We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
La marque LG
La philosophie de LG s'articule autour du respect de la personne, de la sincérité, et du retour à l'essentiel. Nous nous engageons à nous mettre au service de nos clients, en leur offrant des solutions répondant à leurs besoins et de nouvelles expériences par un effort d'innovation constant, afin de leur permettre d'améliorer leur bien-être quotidien.
Eléctroménagers &
Climatisation
Réfrigérateurs, Lave-Linge, Lave-Vaisselle, Fours Micro-Ondes, Aspirateurs.
TV/Audio/Vidéo
TVs, Audio & Video, Moniteurs,
PCs & Accessoires, B to B
Téléphonie Mobile
Solutions pour composants automobiles
Solutions pour composants automobiles
Solutions Energétiques, Dispositifs de confort et sécurité, appareils de navigation et multimédia, Design et Fabrication
Solutions pour professionnels
solutions d'affichage commerciales numérique, solutions solaires, Systèmes de Stockage d'Energie (ESS) et solutions de gestion de l'énergie (EMS)
Notre raison d'être : nous employer à simplifier votre vie au quotidien, afin de vous permettre de profiter de chaque instant.
Company Information
|Address
|LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
|Tel
|+82 (0)2 3777 1114
|URL
|http://www.lg.com
|Established
|Oct 1, 1958
Presentation
Tout au long de son histoire, LG Electronics a toujours été guidée par le désir de créer un monde meilleur.
Précurseur dans l’industrie de l’électronique grand public depuis ses début, LG est la marque du futur.
-
LG Electronics a été fondée en 1958 et est depuis devenue un précurseur dans l’industrie de l’électronique grand public, grâce à l'expertise technologique acquise par la fabrication de nombreux appareils électroménagers, tels que des radios et des téléviseurs.
-
LG Electronics a présenté de nombreux nouveaux produits, de nouvelles technologies appliquées sous la forme de périphériques mobiles et de téléviseurs numériques au 21e siècle et continue à renforcer son statut d'entreprise internationale
- 2011
- Lancement des lunettes 3D pour TVs
- 2012
- Première entreprise au monde à commercialiser une TV ULTRA HD 84”
- 2013
- Lancement du HomeChat
- 2014
- Lancement de la première TV OLED 4K au monde, du système WebOS Smart TV, et du smartphone LG G3, avec écran Quad HD.
- 2016
- Présenter la marque premium LG SIGTANURE
- 2005
- LG prend la tête du marché des Lave-Linge aux Etats-Unis
- 2008
- LG sort la première puce mobile LTE au monde
- 2009
- LG devient la seconde plus grande marque de TV LCD au monde
- 1978
- Franchissement des 100 Millions USD en exportation
- 1982
- Implantation de la première filiale étrangère aux Etats-Unis.
- 1995
- L’entreprise change de nom et devient LG Electronics
- 1999
- Entrée dans une Joint Venture afin de developer les dalles LCD
- 1958
- Fondation de l'entreprise sous le nom GoldStar (Aujourd’hui LG Electronics)
- 1959
- Production des premières radios coréennes
- 1965
- Production des premiers réfrigérateurs coréens
- 1966
- Production des premières TVs coréennes
Chez LG Electronics , le 'Jeong-do Management' incarne nos valeurs éthiques et notre volonté de mener nos activités de la manière la plus transparente et honnête possible.
La “LG Way”
Le "Jeong-do Management" est l’application unique de l’éthique
LG.
Nous pensons que notre groupe LG poursuivra son succès à travers des pratiques de getion équitables et le développement constant des compétences de nos collaborateurs.
-
-
Objectif
L’objectif de LG est de devenir leader sur ses marché aavec un fort reconnaissance de marque
Conduite
LG va réussir grâce au développement constant des compétences de ses collaborateurs avec un management centré sur la personne.
Philosophie
La philosophie de management centré sur la personne qui assure que LG atteindra ses objectifs.
-
Code de déontologie
LG veut, comme indiqué dans la charte de gestion, diffuser une philosophie de management centré sur la personne et basé sur le respect permettant une gestion plus responsable et ouverte. LG continue à se développer en tant que société de premier plan mondial grâce à la recherche de plus grands avantages publique fondée sur la coopération et la confiance mutuelle et le respect de l’économie de marché. Pour cette raison, tous les employés LG se doivent d’agir selon le code de l’éthique.
-
Respect du Code of Conduite
LG Electronics s’engage à «gagner dans les règles de l’art". Nous considérons que les pratiques de gestion saines et transparentes sont les fondements de la réussite individuelle et la compétitivité mondiale. Dans toutes nos opérations, LG Electronics promet de se conformer aux lois et règlements locaux, à une concurrence loyale, et à respecter les normes les plus élevées de conduite des affaires. Le code de conduite de LG Electronics établi des règles claires se soumettant aux lois,que tous les employés doivent respecter et applique.
Découvrez les hommes et femmes qui travaillent pour que LG soit une marque globale dans l’industrie de l’Electronique Grand Publique.
Directeur Stratégique
Directeur du comité de gestion de risque
Leader du centre technologie
LG Electronics joue un rôle actif dans les marchés mondiaux avec sa politique de commerce international engagé. Par conséquent, LG Electronics est à la tête de plus de 118 filiales locales dans le monde et compte environ 75 000 cadres et employés.
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty,
Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766,
Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt.
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater
Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics
Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100
Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa
Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku,
Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si,
Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu,
Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84,
Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do,
Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si,
Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do,
Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si,
Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero,
Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon,
Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
(505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050,
Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines
Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City,
Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec
Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec
Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei
Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei
City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co.,
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL.
Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok
10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam
co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot
E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|ChinaChina Holding
Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower,
Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co.,
Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co.,
Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu
Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin)
Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics
Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang
District, Qingdao, Shandong, China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK
Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou
Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display
Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical
Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG
Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and
Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province,
China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE
COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China
(Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code
210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital
Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang
District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital
Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao,
China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone,
Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS
REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou,
Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater
Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|FranceLG Electronics France
S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte
95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland
GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn,
Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas
S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box
77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar
KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia
S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia,
LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux
Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European
Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z
o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z
o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova,
ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw
Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040
Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal
S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara,
No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras),
Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania
S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor,
Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana
S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic
AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA,
Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European
Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen ,
The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United
Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge,
KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina
S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero
(C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil
Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th
AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile
Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes,
Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia
Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota,
Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama,
S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama,
Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru
S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro ,
Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela
S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco
Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas,
Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada,
Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6
Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE
C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali
Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600 MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE
C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo
Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico
S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca
Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE
C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL
REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research.
U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131,
U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of
Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069,
U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama
Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville,
Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm
U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A.
07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A.,
Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A.
07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
Charte Graphique
LG est la marque délicieusement intelligente. Le slogan "Life's Good“ et notre logo futuriste sont les dignes représentants de ce pourquoi nous travaillons.
Les lettres "L" et "G" dans le cercle symbolisent le Monde, le Futur, la
Jeunesse, l’Humanité et la Technologie. Notre philosophie est centrée sur
l’Humain. Ces lettres représente aussi nos efforts pour rester connecté avec nos
clients à travers le monde.
Le symbole de la marque est constitué de deux éléments : le Logo LG avec les lettres grises et le cercle rouge typique LG avec le visage humain stylisé. Le Rouge, la couleur principale, représente la convivialité, et montre également notre fort engagement pour offrir la meilleure expérience produit à ses clients. Par conséquent, la forme ou la couleur de ces symboles de marque ne doivent jamais être modifiés.
Il existe 2 versions de notre logo : le Logo “Corporate” et le Logo 3D.
Le logo 3D mis à jour conserve le patrimoine et l'équité du Logo Corporate, tout en alignant avec notre nouveau positionnement. Il a été redessiné pour renforcer l'impact visuel de notre symbole de marque et aider à communiquer nos attributs.
-
3D Logo
Applications :
- Publicité (Print, Online, TV et Extérieur)
- Sites web et microsites
- Supports papier (Leaflet, Brochures, etc.)
- Packaging
- PLV et cabas
- Véhicules de Service
-
Corporate Logo
Applications :
- Papeteries (Cartes de visite, entêtes, enveloppes)
- Modèles de bureau (Fax, Memo)
- Prix et récompenses
- Badges
Au fil de décennies d'avancées techniques constantes, LG Electronics s'est hissée à la place de leader du secteur.
Au XXIe siècle, la croissance continue de l'entreprise est accentuée par des
perspectives commerciales coordonnées (relations associatives clés avec des
partenaires très performants qui comptent parmi les acteurs principaux dans leur
domaine et ce, à l'échelle mondiale).
Une association stratégique entre des personnes morales (entreprises d'infrastructures diverses qui coopèrent pour faire avancer leurs intérêts communs sur un marché mondial au rythme effréné) peut être un moyen crucial de croissance dans chaque secteur existant, ainsi que dans la construction des nouveaux.
Passez la souris sur chaque logo pour obtenir des informations.