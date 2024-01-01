Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Astuces concernant les climatiseurs

Astuces concernant les climatiseurs

Découvrez comment le climatiseur LG peut améliorer votre style de vie.

Astuces

Un paysage enneigé transparaît au milieu de la fenêtre de gauche tandis que la sensation du bois qui chauffe émane de la fenêtre de droite. De l’air chaud s’échappe du climatiseur.

Guide d’achat des climatiseurs LG

un climatiseur souffle de l’air frais sur de l’herbe verte

Comment utiliser efficacement votre climatiseur ?
Allongée sur un canapé, une femme se repose en profitant de l’air frais du climatiseur.

Réglage idéal de la température de votre climatiseur
Les enfants et les animaux domestiques sont heureux de s’asseoir dans la forêt et de profiter de l’air conditionné comme s’il s’agissait d’une brise naturelle.

Pourquoi utiliser un climatiseur doté de la technologie Inverter ?
une solution de chauffage efficace

Climatiseurs : une solution de chauffage efficace à la maison