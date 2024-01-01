Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Un des principaux influenceurs Gaming n'en croit pas ses yeux!

Linus Tech Tips, the gaming influencer, giving a presentation about LG OLED's low input lag in front of a LG OLED TV

YouTuber Top 10 mondial

 

Linus Tech Tips

"Absolument fantastique ! Mon téléviseur compatible avec G-Sync."

La premier téléviseur compatible avec G-SYNC1

La premier téléviseur compatible avec G-SYNC

LLes téléviseurs LG OLED utilisent la précision et le contrôle des pixels individuels ,auto-éclairés pour tirer pleinement profit de la compatibilité G-SYNC.

 

Le nouveau partenariat entre LG et NVIDIA garantit que les jeux sont joués avec des temps de réponse rapides et ont la capacité de faire correspondre des taux de rafraîchissement rapides aux variations de fréquence d'images du jeu, même en haute résolution. Cela permet d’éviter les redoutables déchirures d'image et saccades d’écran.

La marque d’IF Design Award 2020, Reddot Design Award 2020

*Images d’écran simulées.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC est compatible avec les cartes graphiques RTX 20 et GTX 16. Les processeurs graphiques plus anciens ne prendront pas en charge la compatibilité G-SYNC.

VP/GM-GeForce et GSYNC OEM, NVIDIA

Kaustubh Sanghani

G-SYNC garantit un jeu parfaitement fluide et super réactif. L'OLED LG offre la meilleure qualité d’image.

Écran montrant un jeu de course fluide et haute résolution avec deux mains tenant une manette en face.

Un jeu fluide en haute résolution

Des fréquences d’images élevées, VRR (Taux de rafraîchissement variable), ALLM (Mode de faible latence automatique) et eARC (Canal de retour audio amélioré) sont compatibles avec les spécifications HDMI 2.1. Ces dernières fonctionnalités permettent d’afficher les contenus à mouvement rapide dans une résolution plus élevée et des graphiques fluides et synchronisés. Il s’agit là d’une expérience de jeu plus réaliste. Les téléviseurs LG OLED 8K ont été testés avec succès au centre d’essai autorisé HDMI conformément à la spécification d’essai de conformité HDMI (2.1d)*.

*Spécifications de test : 2.1d (avec HDCP, FRL 12G(8K60), CEC, ARC, eARC, 6G, HBR, 4K).

02

les PIXELS AUTO-ÉCLAIRÉS rendent le jeu plus réactif

Les pixels auto-émissifs créent un noir absolu qui permet aux téléviseurs OLED LG de profiter pleinement des : Jeux HDR - en passant des images les plus sombres aux plus claires. La puissance de chaque pixel révèle les moindres détails pour vous offrir le meilleur de l'action.

EN SAVOIR PLUS SUR L’OLED AUTO-ÉCLAIRÉ
Comparaison côte à côte de la compatibilité G-SYNC entre le téléviseur LCD/LED et le téléviseur OLED (déplacer la barre coulissante) Comparaison côte à côte de la compatibilité G-SYNC entre le téléviseur LCD/LED et le téléviseur OLED (déplacer la barre coulissante)
Comparaison côte à côte de la compatibilité G-SYNC entre le téléviseur LCD/LED et le téléviseur OLED (déplacer la barre coulissante) Comparaison côte à côte de la compatibilité G-SYNC entre le téléviseur LCD/LED et le téléviseur OLED (déplacer la barre coulissante)

*Images d’écran simulées.

La marque de la HGiG

Jeux HDR comme l’ont voulu les créateurs

Combiné au mode HGiG, le noir absolu obtenu grâce aux pixels auto-émissifs offre un contraste exceptionnel pour les jeux HDR. Le HDR Gaming Interest Group est composé d'acteurs clés de l'industrie du jeu qui ont développé des normes afin de garantir une meilleure expérience de jeu HDR en restant fidèle à l'intention du concepteur.

*HGiG est un groupe bénévole d'entreprises de l'industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des directives visant à améliorer l'expérience de jeu en HDR des consommateurs.

Meilleur prix au CES 2020

"Il pourrait être l’écran de rêve pour les gamers"

EN SAVOIR PLUS

Meilleurs téléviseurs au CES 2020

"...le CX est naturellement vif, coloré et percutant. " LG OLED 48CX, TÉLÉVISEUR OLED 4K .

EN SAVOIR PLUS

Meilleurs téléviseurs au CES 2020

Le meilleur écran de jeu sur le marché

EN SAVOIR PLUS

The mark of NVIDIA G-SYNC The mark of HGiG The mark of 1ms Response Time The mark of Low Input lag The mark of Variable Refresh Rate The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode The mark of GAME MODE The mark of TÜV Rheinland The mark of UL Verification

