Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Qu'est-ce que webOS ? CARACTÉRISTIQUES CLÉS Écran d'accueil et applications Jeux et mode de vie Promotion

Votre expérience télévisuelle vous appartient

Faites l'expérience d'un téléviseur fait pour vous avec My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote et Quick Card.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier d'un pays à l'autre et peuvent être différents au moment de la mise sur le marché.
**Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.
***Les services AI Concierge, AI Chatbot et de AI Voice recognition ne sont proposés que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle.
****Images d’écran simulées.

Pocket-lint

 

LG webOS classé meilleur système d’exploitation de Smart TV

En savoir plus

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

 

Une fois encore, LG est ce qui se fait de mieux en matière de système de Smart TV intégré

En savoir plus

iF Design Award

 

« Gagnant » du iF Design Award

En savoir plus

Le logo webOS flotte au centre sur un fond noir, et l’espace en dessous est illuminé par les couleurs rouge, orange et jaune du logo. Les mots « webOS Re:New Program » figurent au bas du logo.

webOS Re:New Program (Nouveau programme)

Chaque année, un nouveau téléviseur pour 5 ans

Il est toujours aussi frais que neuf, même si nous ajoutons de nouvelles caractéristiques et une nouvelle commodité.

Cinq rectangles de différentes couleurs sont décalés vers le haut, chacun portant l’étiquette d’une année allant de « webOS 24 » à « webOS 28 ». Entre les rectangles, des flèches pointant vers le haut et portant des étiquettes allant de « Upgrade 1 » (Mise à niveau 1) à « Upgrade 4 » (Mise à niveau 4).

Avec l’offre webOS Re:New Program, les clients peuvent bénéficier de quatre mises à niveau sur cinq ans, profitant ainsi d’un total de cinq versions de webOS, y compris la version installée au moment de l’achat.

*L’offre webOS Re:New Program prend en charge un total de quatre mises à niveau sur cinq ans ; le seuil est la version préinstallée de webOS, et le calendrier des mises à niveau varie de la fin du mois au début de l’année.
**Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines caractéristiques, applications et certains services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.
***Les mises à niveau disponibles pour 2023 comprennent les modèles UHD et ultérieurs.

Un écran de téléviseur LG présente l’affichage de My Profile. Dans le tiers supérieur, une bannière pour Tangible Wonders. Au bas de la bannière, les boutons suivants s’affichent : Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Au bas de la bannière, les logos suivants s’affichent : LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now et Udemy. Sous les logos, 5 vignettes de films s’affichent sous le texte « Top picks for you » (Meilleures sélections pour vous). Un curseur clique sur l’initiale « S » en haut à gauche. Un menu déroulant d’un compte LG s’ouvre et cinq noms s’affichent. Le curseur clique sur un deuxième nom au moment où les vignettes et le contenu recommandé à l’écran changent.

My Profile

Votre espace vous est dédié

Avec My Profile, vous pouvez facilement créer un profil pour chaque membre de la famille. Chacune et chacun a un écran d’accueil personnel, avec un contenu et des recommandations personnalisés.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Un contenu réduit ou limité peut être présenté en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau.
***10 profils peuvent être créés et affichés sur l'écran d'accueil.

Un curseur clique sur Sports et l’écran s’obscurcit progressivement pour laisser apparaître une page d’accueil Sports avec le texte « Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates » (Enregistrez votre équipe/joueur préféré pour plus d’informations sur le classement de la ligue, les calendriers des rencontres ou d’autres actualités) et « Popular league list » (Liste populaire de la ligue). Cinq vignettes portent respectivement les étiquettes de « Soccer », « Basketball », « Baseball », « Cricket » et « Ice Hockey » (Hockey sur glace). L’écran s’éclaircit à nouveau et le curseur clique sur Jeu, puis l’écran s’obscurcit progressivement pour laisser apparaître une page d’accueil Jeu avec le texte « Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos » (Plongez-vous dans un jeu sur le grand écran. Vous pouvez jouer à des jeux et découvrir les dernières vidéos de jouabilité). L’image présente les boutons étiquetés « GeForce NOW », « Amazon Luna », « Utomik », « Blacknut », « Boosteroid » et « Recently played » (Joués récemment). Les logos suivants s’affichent : GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube et Twitch.

Quick Card

Prenez un raccourci vers vos favoris

En un seul clic. Quick Card vous permet de parvenir à vos fins en une seconde, qu’il s’agisse de votre hub de jeux, de vos listes de lecture préférées ou de votre bureau à domicile.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les fonctions, menus et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier selon les pays et les versions.

Sports Portal

Un espace pour les amateurs de sport

Laissez-vous emporter par l'action grâce à Sports Portal, le portail de tous vos sports préférés, avec des matchs en direct, des moments forts, des classements et bien d'autres choses encore sur un seul écran.

Sports Alert

Ne manquez plus jamais un but

Définissez Sports Alert (notification sportive) pour vos équipes préférées et recevez des rappels sur les matchs à venir, des notifications sur les buts et les scores finaux au fur et à mesure qu'ils se produisent.

Sports Mode

Buts et passes, nets et clairs

Passez en Sports Mode (Mode sport) pour obtenir une image adaptée au sport avec une luminosité, un contraste, une acoustique et une fluidité adaptés.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Le service et la ligue pris en charge peuvent varier selon la région et le pays.
***Une connexion internet est requise.
****La fonction Sports Alert (notification sportive) n’est disponible que pour les équipes et les joueurs enregistrés via My Team (Mon équipe).

Un LG TV affiche un film, et l'écran est divisé de manière à ce qu'une moitié affiche un film et l'autre affiche Spotify. Le curseur clique sur un bouton pour faire apparaître le panneau de configuration Multi-View (Affichage multiple) et clique sur le bouton Live TV (TV en direct), et la fenêtre Spotify se transforme en un écran montrant la scène sportive. Une troisième fenêtre montrant une vidéo de yoga sur YouTube se glisse par le bas. Ensuite, une quatrième fenêtre montrant Spotify se glisse par le bas, de sorte que l'écran affiche un contenu différent dans les quatre quarts.

Affichage multiple

Multipliez vos affichages, multipliez vos plaisirs

Si un seul écran ne suffit pas, divisez-le en 2 à 4 segments. Utilisez votre téléviseur comme double écran pour votre PC, ou ajoutez un écran supplémentaire pour effectuer des recherches sur le web et regarder en mode PiP simultanément.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Les paramètres d'image et de son sont les mêmes sur les deux écrans.
***La prise en charge du mode 2 écrans / 4 écrans varie selon le modèle et le pays. (Le mode 3 et 4 écrans n'est disponible qu'avec les séries M4 et G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Une image adaptée à vos goûts

Sélectionnez vos images préférées et AI Picture Wizard crée une image exactement adaptée à vos goûts uniques parmi 85 millions de possibilités, puis l'enregistre dans votre profil.

*L'assistant AI Picture est disponible sur OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, et 86NANO80.

Toujours prêt

Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous servir

Même lorsque votre téléviseur est éteint, demandez des informations telles que l'heure, la météo, les Sports Alerts (notifications sportives) et des informations de Google Calendar (Agenda Google). Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous aider.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**La fonction Always Ready est disponible avec LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80.

Une télécommande Magic Remote LG avec le bouton circulaire central, une lumière rose néon émanant autour du bouton pour le mettre en évidence. Un signal rose provient de la télécommande avec une bulle rose au-dessus de la télécommande Magic Remote LG.

Télécommande Magic Remote IA

La magie est entre vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes des boutons traditionnels. La télécommande Magic Remote LG débloque les fonctionnalités intelligentes de votre LG TV d'un clic, d'un défilement ou grâce à la reconnaissance vocale IA qui change de chaîne ou recommande un contenu lorsque vous parlez dans le micro.

*L'assistance, les fonctions et les caractéristiques de la télécommande Magic Remote peuvent varier en fonction de la région et de la langue prise en charge, même pour le même modèle.
**Une connexion internet est requise.
***Le service Reconnaissance vocale IA n’est proposé que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Un LG TV affiche une image d’une femme et d’un chien dans un vaste domaine. Au bas de l’écran, le texte « Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control » (Recommandez de nouveaux mots-clés chaque fois que vous appuyez sur le bouton Mic de la télécommande) s’affiche à côté d’un graphique circulaire de couleur rose-violet. Des barres roses présentent les mots-clés suivants : Films contenant des chiens, Concours de chiens, Documentaire, Détente, Animation d'animaux. À l’avant du LG TV, la télécommande Magic Remote LG est pointée vers le téléviseur avec des cercles concentriques de couleur violet néon autour du bouton Mic. À côté de la télécommande, un graphique d’un doigt qui appuie sur un bouton et le texte « Short press » (Appui bref) s’affiche.

AI Concierge

Vos favoris à votre service

AI Concierge apprend à vous connaître à travers votre historique de recherche, puis recommande du contenu et des présélections par mots-clés, notamment « For you » (Pour vous), « Recommended » (Recommandé), « Trending now » (Tendances actuelles) et « Tips » (Conseils).

*L’option 'For you' (Pour vous) dans AI Concierge n’est fournie que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur propre langue.
**Les recommandations de mots-clés sont basées sur l'historique des recherches et varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Les images Avant et Après d'un LG TV sont affichées côte à côte. L'écran Avant présente une image sombre avec une fenêtre contextuelle pour le service d'assistance par IA. L'utilisateur écrit dans le chat : "L'écran est sombre". La réponse est la suivante : "Bonjour, il semble qu'il y ait un problème avec l'écran. Je résoudrai le problème rapidement. En optimisant les paramètres de l'écran, vous pouvez profiter d'un écran plus lumineux et plus clair". L'utilisateur clique sur le bouton Optimize (Optimiser). L'écran Après offre une image plus claire et plus lumineuse. La fenêtre contextuelle du service d'assistance par IA indique : "Optimisation des paramètres de l'écran. Mode Image = Vivid Économie d'énergie = max. Réduction de la lumière bleue = activée. L'optimisation des réglages est terminée".

Accessibilité

Le AI Chatbot rend le téléviseur plus accessible à chacun de nous

LG TV s'adresse à tous grâce à l'assistance intelligente du AI Chatbot intégré et aux menus à accès rapide qui vous permettent de contrôler facilement tous les paramètres d'accessibilité de votre téléviseur.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Le service peut varier selon la région et le pays.
***Une connexion internet est requise.
****Le service AI Chatbot n’est proposé que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Deux téléviseurs sont présentés à côté d'une forme architecturale représentant la structure d'une maison. Une bulle de dialogue flotte au-dessus de la télécommande Magic Remote, cette dernière affiche un signal de réception et une flèche se déplace du téléviseur de gauche qui était allumé au téléviseur de droite qui était éteint. Bientôt, le téléviseur de droite s'allume et celui de gauche s'éteint.

Room to Room Share

Déplacez vos divertissements n'importe où

Changez de pièce et reprenez là où vous vous étiez arrêté. Le partage de pièce en pièce vous permet de regarder le téléviseur de votre salon et les périphériques qui y sont connectés depuis votre chambre à coucher, par simple commande vocale.

*Seuls les téléviseurs connectés au même point d'accès WiFi peuvent être synchronisés.
**Le service pris en charge peut varier selon la région et le pays et les périphériques pris en charge peuvent être différents.
***Les compatibilités d'envoi et de réception varient selon les modèles.
****Les modèles de téléviseurs capables d'envoyer du contenu sont les LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4 et C4, ainsi que les LG QNED95Q et QNED99T.
*****Tous les téléviseurs Smart TV LG commercialisés à partir de 2020 sont capables de recevoir du contenu.

Home Hub

Contrôlez votre maison intelligente à partir d'un seul endroit

Home Hub permet une commande sans faille de votre écosystème intelligent depuis votre téléviseur, y compris les appareils mobiles, Soundbar et IoT comme l’éclairage, le réchauffement, la ventilation et la climatisation intelligents, etc.

*LG prend en charge les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et caractéristiques « Matter » pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.
**L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres en l’absence d’une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le alpha 9 AI Processor et alpha 11 AI Processor. Elle peut varier en fonction des produits et des régions.
***Le service Chromecast built-in pourrait ne pas être disponible au moment de l’achat de l’OLED CS4, mais vous pourrez profiter du service après l’installation des mises à jour du logiciel webOS.

Un LG TV monté sur un mur d’une salle de séjour, affichant un lion et un lionceau. Un homme est assis au premier plan avec un smartphone dans sa main affichant la même image des lions. Un graphique de trois barres incurvées de couleur rouge néon s’affiche juste au-dessus du smartphone pointé vers le téléviseur.

Connectivité mobile

Diffusez vos applications directement sur votre téléviseur

Consultez du contenu depuis votre iPhone ou appareil Android sur votre écran de téléviseur LG aisément grâce à Apple AirPlay et Chromecast intégrés.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
***Le support pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in est disponible et peut varier selon la région et la langue.
****LG prend en charge les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et caractéristiques « Matter » pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.
*****Le service Chromecast built-in pourrait ne pas être disponible au moment de l’achat de l’OLED CS4, mais vous pourrez profiter du service après l’installation des mises à jour du logiciel webOS.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4, et B4 placés en alignement sur un fond noir avec de tourbillons subtils en couleurs. L'emblème « World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years » figure sur l'image. Un avis de non-responsabilité est affiché : « Source : Omdia. Livraisons à l’unité, 2013 à 2023. Les résultats ne constituent pas une approbation de LG Electronics. La confiance accordée à ces résultats se fait aux risques et périls du tiers. Veuillez Consulter https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails. »

LG OLED DERNIER CRI

11 ans plus tard,
toujours au sommet

11 ans plus tard,<br>toujours au sommet En savoir plus