LSBE015-GD

(0)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

LSBE Indoor LED Series

Sebuah LED besar dipasang di dinding pusat perbelanjaan, menampilkan iklan fashion dengan jelas di layar LED.

* Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

LSBE hanya menggunakan dua modul untuk membuat satu kabinet.

Peningkatan Kerataan dan Perawatan yang Mudah

LSBE menggunakan dua modul untuk membentuk satu kabinet, yang membantu meminimalkan celah antar modul dibandingkan dengan kabinet yang terdiri dari beberapa modul, sehingga menghasilkan layar yang lebih halus dengan lebih sedikit celah yang terlihat. Selain itu berkat keunggulan strukturalnya, LSBE memungkinkan perawatan yang mudah.

 

Rangka LSBE terbuat dari aluminium.

Desain Rangka Tahan Lama

LSBE menggunakan kabinet aluminium yang meningkatkan daya tahan, dan rangka berkekuatan tinggi, melebihi plastik, memungkinkan pengoperasian yang stabil.

Kecerahan

Dengan kecerahan luar biasa sebesar 600 nit, layar ini menghadirkan konten dengan jelas dan menarik perhatian publik, menjadikannya ideal untuk mencapai visibilitas dalam ruangan yang cerah.

LSBE memiliki kecerahan 600 nit, sehingga terlihat jelas, meskipun di bawah cahaya yang kuat.

Kompatibilitas dengan Solusi Perangkat Lunak LG

Saat dihubungkan dengan pengontrol sistem CVBA LG, seri LSBE kompatibel dengan solusi perangkat lunak LG termasuk SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, dan ConnectedCare, yang membantu pelanggan menjalankan bisnis mereka dengan benar.

"Karyawan LG sedang memantau dari jarak jauh seri LSBE yang dipasang di tempat berbeda dengan menggunakan solusi pemantauan LG berbasis cloud. Pengontrol sistem dengan webOS memungkinkan seri LSBE kompatibel dengan solusi perangkat lunak LG."

* Ketersediaan layanan 'LG ConnectedCare' berbeda-beda di setiap wilayah, dan harus dibeli secara terpisah. Jadi silakan hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk lebih jelasnya.
* Item yang dapat dipantau oleh LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Status Sinyal, FPGA Ver, Status Koneksi Ethernet), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* GUI sebenarnya mungkin berbeda di berbagai versi webOS.
* Solusi Perangkat Lunak LG perlu dibeli secara terpisah.

Semua Spesifikasi

FISIK PARAMETER

  • Nama Pitch

    P1.5

  • Konfigurasi Piksel

    SMD Tunggal

  • Pitch Piksel (mm)

    1,5625

  • Resolusi Modul (PxL)

    192x216

  • Dimensi Modul (PxL, mm)

    300x337,5x13

  • Berat per Modul (kg)

    0,95

  • Jumlah Modul per Kabinet (PxL)

    2x1

  • Resolusi Kabinet (PxL)

    384x216

  • Dimensi Kabinet (PxLxD,mm)

    600x337,5x72

  • Area Permukaan Kabinet (㎡)

    0,2025

  • Berat per Kabinet (kg/unit)

    6,5

  • Berat per Meter Persegi (kg/㎡)

    32.0

  • Densitas Piksel Fisik (piksel/㎡)

    409,600

  • Kerataan Kabinet (mm)

    ±0,3

  • Material Kabinet

    Cetakan aluminium

  • Akses servis

    Depan

OPTIKAL SPESIFIKASI

  • Kecerahan Maksimal (Setelah Kalibrasi, nit)

    600

  • Suhu Warna (K)

    3.200~9.300

  • Sudut Menonton Visual (Horizontal)

    160

  • Sudut Menonton Visual (Vertikal)

    150

  • Keseragaman Kecerahan

    97%

  • Rasio Kontras

    5.000:1

  • Keseragaman Warna

    ±0,003Cx,Cy

  • Kedalaman Pemrosesan (bit)

    14

KELISTRIKAN SPESIFIKASI

  • Konsumsi Daya (Dengan Kabinet, Maks.)

    107

  • Konsumsi Daya (Dengan Kabinet, Rata-rata)

    45

  • Konsumsi listrik (W/㎡, Maks.)

    530

  • Pembuangan Panas (BTU/jam/Kabinet, Maks.)

    365

  • Pembuangan Panas (BTU/jam/Kabinet, Rata-rata)

    153

  • Pembuangan Panas (BTU/jam/㎡, Maks.)

    1,808

  • Sumber Listrik (V)

    100 hingga 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERASI SPESIFIKASI

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Suhu Pengoperasian (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Depan

    IP50

  • IP rating Belakang

    IP50

STANDAR

  • Sertifikasi

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

LINGKUNGAN

  • Lingkungan

    RoHS, REACH

KONTROLER

  • Kontroler

    CVBA

POTONGAN SUDUT 90 DERAJAT

  • Potongan sudut 90 derajat

    Yes

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.