Indoor LED Series

Peningkatan Kerataan dan Perawatan yang Mudah
LSBE menggunakan dua modul untuk membentuk satu kabinet, yang membantu meminimalkan celah antar modul dibandingkan dengan kabinet yang terdiri dari beberapa modul, sehingga menghasilkan layar yang lebih halus dengan lebih sedikit celah yang terlihat. Selain itu berkat keunggulan strukturalnya, LSBE memungkinkan perawatan yang mudah.