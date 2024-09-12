About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Smart Laundry Lounge

Fit your Smart Laundry Lounge with LG's Commercial Laundry Equipment. With premium washers and dryers, LG designs all of its technology with thoughtful features. Learn more below.

Try More with LG

Try More with LG

LG offers the best space solutions to help your business succeed.

Try More with LG CONTACT INFO

Smart Control, Smarter Business

LG Smart Solution is a Cloud service that connects businesses and machines to everyone from business owners to customers.

Smart Control

Work Freely and Remotely

Streamline Maintenance can monitor conditions and detect errors anytime and anywhere; adjust settings and control individual locations and even specific machines.

Preferred by Customers

Now with the ability to check laundry status with their smartphone, customers are free to the gym or shop while they wait for their laundry to finish.

Testimonials

Introducing the New LG Smart Solution

Design Your Business Space

Design Your Business Space

Take your business to the next level with LG VR Simulator.

Design Your Business Space CONTACT INFO

Exterior to Attract Customers

LG authorized signage and posters are available to maximize business visibility and to encourage customers to visit the laundromat.

Exterior to Attract Customers

Free Consulting through LG VR Simulator

The LG VR simulator defines the conditions and shapes of the space, and allows you to design the optimal laundromat layout. With 3D VR, you can envision your dream laundromat and even analyze your investment profitability.

Explore More from LG Commercial Laundry

Discover additional services for your business.

Tools & Resources

Tools & Resources

Contact Info

Contact Info