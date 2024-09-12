About Cookies on This Site

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Penyedia Solusi Air Handling Unit terbaik dan terlengkap dari LG Indonesia untuk pendingin dan penghangat ruangan yang dapat menyesuaikan kebutuhan Anda untuk mengatur suhu ruangan.

a black basic image

AHU Solution for MULTI V

Solusi penanganan udara fleksibel untuk lingkungan dalam ruangan yang segar dan nyaman.

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami

Koneksi MULTI V - AHU

MULTI V dapat dihubungkan ke kumparan DX unit Air Handling Unit untuk menciptakan lingkungan dengan udara segar. Siap dengan berbagai opsi kontrol untuk pengontrol LG atau DDC yang disediakan yang adapat menghubungi protokol sinyal atau Modbus.

AHU_03_ID

Solusi Kontrol Udara Hemat Energi Bagi Semua Iklim

DX AHU adalah Heat Pump AHU yang dikombinasikan dengan teknologi unik dari AHU dan MULTI V. Sebagai solusi baru, DX AHU dapat memberikan operasi pendinginan, pemanasan dan pendinginan Cuma-Cuma untuk penghematan.

AHU_04_ID

Kontrol Udara melalui Sensor Suhu

Saat mengontrol suhu udara dalam ruangan, pengguna dapat memilih untuk mengatur suhu dalam ruangan yang cocok dengan udara pasokan atau udara kembali melalui sensor suhu.

Solusi Udara Fleksibel & Dapat Dibuang

AHU dapat menjadi solusi yang cocok untuk berbagai situs karena fleksibilitas aplikasinya dan berbagai jajaran dengan model kapasitas besar. Ini dapat dihubungkan ke beragam perangkat lapangan dan tautannya ke beberapa pengontrol pihak ketiga menjadikannya solusi udara yang lebih sesuai.

AHU_06_ID

Opsi Beragam untuk Tautan Kontrol

AHU dapat dihubungkan ke berbagai tautan kontrol seperti pengontrol jarak jauh individual, sistem kontrol pusat LG, kontrol kontak melalui kontak langsung dengan kontrol komunikasi DDC dan Modbus.

AHU_07_ID

Pilihan Produk

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami PELAJARI LEBIH LANJUT

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk manual atau materi yang berkaitan dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber daya

BUKA