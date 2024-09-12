About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Floor Standing

LG Floor Standing memungkinkan pendinginan dan pemanasan yang lebih cepat dan lebih luas, yang menjangkau setiap sudut ruangan.

Unit Berdiri Lantai

Unit LG Floor Standing

AC yang kuat dan bergaya ideal untuk interior modern.

Fitur
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Desain Stylish1

Desain Stylish

AC floor standing adalah solusi ideal untuk interior modern di rumah atau kantor Anda.

Respon Cepat

Floor standing unit dapat mencapai suhu yang disetel dalam waktu yang lebih singkat sekaligus memberikan pendinginan yang kuat.
Sementara itu, fungsi Power Heating menawarkan sudut aliran udara yang optimal, menjamin kinerja pemanasan yang lebih cepat.

Aliran Udara Kuat

Dengan kecepatan dan volume udara yang kuat, aliran udara bisa mencapai hingga 20 meter.
Hal ini memungkinkan pendinginan yang segar dan nyaman lebih cepat.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli1

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya