Hemat Listrik
- Pemanasan gratis dan air panas dengan teknologi pemulihan panas
- Mencegah energi terbuang dengan kontak kering
- Efisiensi energi kelas atas dengan teknologi inovatif
Ruang Nyaman
- Sistem kontrol pusat terintegrasi dengan manajemen pintar
- Kompatibel dengan Sistem manajemen bangunan yang sudah ada
Temukan solusi optimal LG untuk berbagai jenis rumah sakit
