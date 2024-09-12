About Cookies on This Site

Gambar pasangan yang sedang melakukan check-in kepada resepsionis di lobi hotel.

Cara Yang Lebih Efisien Untuk Menjaga Hotel Anda Tetap Menyenangkan

Hemat Listrik

- Pemanasan gratis dan air panas dengan teknologi pemulihan panas
- Mencegah energi terbuang dengan kontak kering
- Efisiensi energi kelas atas dengan teknologi inovatif

Ruang Nyaman

- Sistem kontrol pusat terintegrasi dengan manajemen pintar
- Kompatibel dengan Sistem manajemen bangunan yang sudah ada

Manajemen yang Efektif

- Kenyamanan dalam ruangan yang lebih baik
- Unit indoor setenang perpustakaan
- Pengontrol individual yang mudah digunakan

Gambar hotel dengan thumbnail fasilitas umum, kolam renang, kamar tamu, lobi, dan pusat kontrol.

Gambar lobi hotel yang luas dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Lobi & Ruang Resepsionis

Kapasitas besar memungkinkan suplai dara segar yang andal ke ruangan besar dengan plafon tinggi.

Gambar sebuah kamar tamu dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Kamar Tamu

Bersantai dengan kebisingan rendah dan AC yang menyenangkan.

Tiga gambar kedai kopi, restoran, dan pusat kebugaran dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Fasilitas Umum

Berbagai unit dalam ruangan memungkinkan solusi khusus untuk ruang yang berbeda.

Gambar spa hotel yang diisi dengan air panas.

Kolam Renang & Kamar Mandi

Pemanasan gratis dan air panas berkat teknologi pemulihan panas.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

Solusi Kontrol Pusat Pintar

Manajemen energi yang efisien melalui pengontrol pusat pintar LG menurunkan biaya pengoperasian.

Jajaran produk untuk hotel Anda

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Unit indoor Multi V

Unit indoor Multi V

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Chiller

Chiller

Solusi Kontrol

Solusi Kontrol
Gambar seorang pria yang sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya

Temukan solusi optimal LG untuk berbagai jenis rumah sakit

LOTTE Hotels & Resorts

Merek hotel modern terbaik di Myanmar. / Multi V, Chiller, Unit indoor

Informasi Selengkapnya

Voyage
Belek

Resor mewah bintang 5 di Turki. / Multi V, Unit indoor

 

Informasi Selengkapnya

Rydges
Hotel

Merek hotel terkemuka Australia dan Selandia Baru. / Multi V, Unit indoor

Informasi Selengkapnya

INSULA ALBA Resort & Spa

Hotel tepi pantai bintang 5 yang mewah di Yunani. / Multi V, Hydro kit, Unit indoor

Informasi Selengkapnya
