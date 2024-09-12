We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick
Layar monitor pintar untuk kebutuhan bisnis. Integrasi dengan kamera dan aplikasi konferensi video seperti Zoom dan Webex, ditambah dengan fungsi panel interaktif membuat One Quick ideal untuk menggantikan layar proyektor dan papan tulis saat melakukan rapat dan konferensi video.