AC Pendingin terbaik di indonesia. Temukan LG Individual Control pada AC dengan penggunaan mudah dan memiliki pengaturan energi serta berbagai fungsi canggih lainnya di sini.

Individual Controller3

Individual Controller

Kontrol unit dalam ruangan yang mudah dengan desain premium dan kompak

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Tampilan Level Kualitas Udara5

Tampilan Level
Kualitas Udara

Periksa kualitas udara dalam ruangan dengan mudah tanpa
program terpisah. Antarmuka intuitif, yang diekspresikan
dalam warna dan angka, mendeteksi hingga PM 1.0.

Desain Premium dengan Antarmuka Intuitif

Disamping unsur kemudahan, remote control didesain mewah yang berpadu baik dengan interior ruang melalui tampilan warna dan tata letak tombol yang simpel dan ramah pengguna.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_03

Manajemen Energi

Pengguna dapat memeriksa konsumsi daya dan laporan (mingguan, bulanan, tahunan). Lengkap dengan berbagai pengaturan pengelolaan energi seperti target energi, alarm, batas waktu dan pengoperasian saat di luar rumah untuk memastikan manajemen daya efisien.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04

Fungsi Variabel

Pengguna dapat memeriksa informasi lingkungan seperti suhu, kelembaban dan kebersihan udara (CO2 untuk ERV) serta melakukan penjadwalan terintegrasi bagi rencana mingguan, bulanan dan tahunan. Dapat diprogram secara digital (opsional bagi Standar III), menghidupkan dan mematikan perangkat pihak ke-3 seperti penerangan, pemanas dan kipas.

Individual_Controllers_05_ID

Pengaturan Mudah

Beberapa fitur utama yang ditawarkan oleh MULTI V 5, seperti Smart Load Control (Kontrol Beban Pintar), Low Noise Operation (Operasi Rendah Kebisingan), dan Comfort Cooling (Pendinginan Nyaman), serta fungsi standar lainnya dapat dikontrol kapan saja.

Kontrolabilitas yang Tersedia1

Kontrolabilitas Yang Tersedia

Beberapa fitur utama yang ditawarkan oleh MULTI V 5, seperti Smart Load Control, Low Noise Operation dan Comfort Cooling, serta fungsi standar lainnya dapat dikontrol kapan saja.

Individual_Controllers_06_ID

Pilihan Pengontrol Individu

Air_Solution_03

