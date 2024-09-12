About Cookies on This Site

Chiller

Pilihan AC pendingin dan pengatur suhu terbaik di indonesia yaitu LG Chiller untuk penggunaan komersial sebagai solusi penunjang bisnis Anda. Lihat berbagai macam-macam Chiller dari LG Indonesia.

Chiller

Dirancang memberikan pendinginan efektif bahkan untuk bangunan dan fasilitas terbesar. Solusi Chiller sentral LG ini sangat ideal untuk berbagai fasilitas industri seperti pembangkit listrik, pabrik serta pendinginan distrik.

Centrifugal Chiller

Centrifugal

Chiller_02_01

Oil-free Centrifugal

Chiller_02_02

Modular

Chiller_02_03

Screw & Scroll Chiller

Water-Cooled Screw

Chiller_03_01

Air-Cooled Screw

Chiller_03_02

Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll

Chiller_03_03

Absorption Chiller

Direct Fired Type

Chiller_04_01

Hot Water Type

Chiller_04_02

Steam Type

Chiller_04_03

Multi Heat Source Type

Chiller_04_04

Heat Pump

Centrifugal

HEAT PUMP1

Absorption

HEAT PUMP2

Water-cooled Screw

HEAT PUMP3

Air-cooled Screw

HEAT PUMP4

Air-cooled Scroll

HEAT PUMP5

Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Screw

GEO THERMAL HEAT PUMP1

Ice Thermal Storage Chiller

Centrifugal

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER1

Screw

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER2

Air-cooled Inverter Scroll

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER3

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk manual atau materi yang berkaitan dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber daya

BUKA