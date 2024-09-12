About Cookies on This Site

Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

Peendinginan optimal dan alami dengan menggunakan LG Ice Storage Air Cooled Scroll Chiller menjadi sistem yang bekerja mencairkan es untuk mendinginkan ruangan untuk kerja pendinginan optimal

Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

Ice Storage System merupakan teknologi pendingin dalam ruang dengan melelehkan es beku yang diproduksi sepanjang malam. Dapat dikombinasikan dengan air-cooled scroll chiller untuk cara kerja optimal

Solusi Mudah & Efisien

Perangkat ini mengoperasikan freezer pada malam hari untuk membekukan es dan menyimpannya pada tangki penyimpanan. Pada siang hari, melepaskan udara dingin untuk menyejukkan ruangan. Penggunaan daya pada malam hari membuat biaya listrik dan pengoperasian lebh rendah. Sekaligus mengatasi masalah beban daya pada musim panas

Twin All Inverter Compresor

Twin All Inverter Compressor memungkinkan jangkauan operasi luas dari 15Hz hingga 120Hz

Pengaplikasian HiPOR™

Teknologi HiPOR™ meningkatkan efisiensi kompresor dengan langsung mengembalikan oli ke dalam kompresor.

Peningkatan Performa Pemanasan

Teknologi Vapor Injection memungkinkan pengoperasian pemanasan lebih efisien dengan mengoptimalkan laju refrigeran saat temperatur luar ruangan rendah

Desain Modular

Desain modular memungkinkan instalasi fleksibel sesuai ruang dan kemudahan kontrol

Kontrol Stabil

Teknologi kontrol inverter memungkinkan kontrol yang stabil atas suhu air keluar.

Refrigeran Ramah Lingkungan

R-410a merupakan refrigeran ramah lingkungan yang sangat efisien dengan tanpa potensi penipisan ozon

Kendali Via Remote Control Hingga 500m

Ketinggian unit 1 Way Cassete mencapai 132mm. Hal yang menjadikannya solusi ideal untuk instalasi pada ruang terbatas

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun

Pilihan Produk Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

