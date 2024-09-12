About Cookies on This Site

The image of the LG MULTI V 5 PRO shows the unit on a background blending a cityscape with a vibrant, green park.

MULTI V 5 PRO

LG MULTI V 5 PRO adalah solusi terintegrasi berteknologi canggih untuk gedung tinggi, memberikan konservasi energi dan kontrol Dual Sensing

Kenapa LG
Kenapa LG MULTI V 5 PRO

Kompresor Unggul

Kontrol Dual Sensing

Anti Korosi

Kompresor Inverter Utama

Sebagai teknologi utama dari sistem tata udara, LG MULTI V 5 PRO menyediakan efisiensi dan ketahanan yang tidak tertandingi

A close-up of the LG MULTI V 5 PRO's Ultimate Inverter Compressor shows its improved frequency range of 10Hz to 165Hz, compared to the previous model's 15Hz to 150Hz.

Kontrol Pintar Dual Sensing

Dual Sensing mengkontrol kelembaban dan suhu indoor memungkinkan penghematan biaya dan kenyamanan operasi.

Image comparing the MULTI V 5's Dual Sensing Control to a previous model, set against a sky transitioning from sunny to rainy.

Black Fin Anti Korosi

Lapisan hitam dengan resin epoksi yang di tingkatkan memberikan perlindungan yang kuat terhadap berbagai kondisi eksternal yang korosif. 

The LG MULTI V 5 PRO is on a rooftop with a city skyline in the background, featuring an inset of its layered black fin to highlight advanced engineering and design.

