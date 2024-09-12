About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type

Pendingin ruangan terlengkap dan yang paling di cari yaitu LG Direct Fired Absorption Chiller merupakan pendingin ruangan yang memanfaatkan air untuk menghasilkan daya yang sangat efisien. Telusuri lebih lengkap.

Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type

Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type

Absorption Chiller menggunakan siklus pendinginan kimia dengan penyerap Li-Br. Merupakan perangkat ramah lingkungan yang memanfaatkan air sebagai pendingin dan menggunakan energi dengan efisien melalui pemanfaatan sumber panas seperti gas, air dan uap.

Kontrol & Pencegahan Konsentrasi Penyerap

Konsentrasi kontrol penyerapan dihitung dengan logika perlindungan kontrol kristal pada pengontrol. Kontrol pencegahan berjalan saat konsentrasi meningkat di atas nilai tetapan. Kontrol otomatis ini mencegah pra-penyerapan kristal dan menghitung waktu mulai dari kegagalan daya hingga pemulihan penuh melalui penghitung waktu independen.

Kenyamanan Instalasi Superior

Partisi 3 bagian memungkinkan pemasangan mudah di tempat-tempat sempit seperti saat menata ulang dan renovasi tempat.

Pembersihan Pipa Mudah

Saat pembersihan pipa, hanya penutup boks air yang dapat dibuka tanpa memutus sambungan pipa.

Pemeriksaan Tekanan Digital

Pengukuran tekanan digital digunakan untuk memantau tekanan dalam refrigerator secara langsung. Tingkat vakum otomatis diatur dan disimpan. Data tersimpan dapat digunakan untuk memantau dan mendiagnosis.

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun.

Pilihan Produk Absorption Chiller

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

