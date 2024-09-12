About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG MULTI V i berada di pusat dan dikelilingi oleh sejumlah unit Indoor, AHU, ERV, dan Hydro Kit dalam orbit elips.

Sistem VRF

Sistem VRF, adalah sistem HVAC paling efisien, nyaman dan optimal. Sistem ini menyediakan pemanasan dan pendinginan dengan mengedarkan refrigeran antara satu unit outdoor dan tiap unit indoor. 

Apa Sistem VRF itu Unit Outdoor Unit Indoor Solusi Aplikasi VRF PERTANYAAN UMUM
Apa Sistem VRF itu
TANYA UNTUK MEMBELI

Apa Sistem VRF itu?

Beberapa MULTI V i di atas atap. Kantor dan kamar tidur dialiri pendingin dan kamar mandi dialiri pemanas melalui pipa yang terhubung ke MULTI V i.

Sistem VRF(Variable Refrigerant Flow)

Sistem VRF dirancang untuk memodulasi aliran refrigeran ke beberapa unit indoor, yang secara efisien menghasilkan sejumlah pendinginan dan pemanasan yang optimal di seluruh gedung.

Unit Outdoor

Unit outdoor LG menyediakan pemanas dan pendingin untuk bangunan dengan menghubungkannya ke unit indoor. Ini cocok untuk berbagai aplikasi komersial dengan memberikan efisiensi dan kinerja yang optimal.

Tiga MULTI V i dipasang di atap bangunan, dan ada rumput di sekelilingnya.

Product Lineup

MULTI V i

Unit outdoor LG MULTI V i berbentuk persegi panjang ditampilkan, dengan bagian kanannya ditutupi oleh saluran ventilasi berpola kotak-kotak 2x2.

MULTI V S

Unit outdoor model LG MULTI V S dua susun berbentuk persegi panjang yang tinggi, ditampilkan.

MULTI V WATER 5

Unit outdoor LG MULTI V Water 5 berbentuk persegi panjang berwarna putih ditampilkan dan Ceiling Concealed Duct (Saluran Tersembunyi di Langit-langit) berwarna hitam, juga ditampilkan.

MULTI V 5 PRO

MULTI V 5 PRO

Unit Indoor

Unit indoor LG menyediakan solusi pendingin ruangan yang disesuaikan dengan lingkungan tertentu. Unit indoor LG menawarkan peluang untuk mengeksplorasi aplikasi indoor yang lebih dahsyat dan efisien untuk semua tata letak bisnis.

Ruang makan bernuansa kayu dan warna putih dengan meja, kursi, dan dapur, ditampilkan. LG Round Cassette dipasang di langit-langit.

Product Lineup

DUAL VANE CASSETTE

Round Cassette memiliki panel outlet di bagian tengah lingkaran bulat yang sempurna, dan ujung-ujungnya berwarna hitam serta berpita di sekelilingnya.

ROUND CASSETTE

Round Cassette has an outlet panel in the center of the perfectly round circle, and the edges are black and banded around.

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

Ceiling Mounted Cassette memiliki dual vane 4 arah dan area saluran masuk yang terletak di tengah, and there is a gray cabinet to connect to the ceiling above them.

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

Concealed Duct merupakan parallelepiped persegi panjang berwarna abu-abu dengan beberapa saluran masuk udara di sisi kanan dan ventilasi udara keluar di bagian depan.

WALL MOUNTED UNIT

Wall Mounted warna hitam memiliki bentuk parallelepiped persegi panjang yang panjang dan sedikit melengkung di bagian bawah. Terdapat lubang udara di bagian bawah.

LANGIT-LANGIT & LANTAI

Convertible, Ceiling Suspended memiliki desain berbentuk v dengan grill depan berwarna hitam.

Solusi Aplikasi VRF

Solusi Air Panas, Solusi AHU, dan Ventilation Solution LG saling terkait dengan seri MULTI V. Semuanya menawarkan efisiensi energi dan udara yang dikondisikan.

Solusi Air Panas

LG menyediakan pemanas lantai dan pasokan air panas yang menciptakan efek sinergi ketika saling terkait dengan seri MULTI V.

Ventilation Solution

Teknologi ventilasi LG yang inovatif dan hemat energi menukar dan memurnikan udara dalam ruangan.

Pelajari Selengkapnya

Solusi AHU

Solusi AHU LG menyediakan sistem pendingin dan pemanas melalui AC di lingkungan indoor dan outdoor untuk keempat musim.

Pelajari Selengkapnya

Servis & Pemeliharaan

LG menawarkan berbagai servis teknis untuk LG VRF System. Optimalkan produk Anda dan pertahankan efisiensi energi dengan dukungan dari para ahli. 

Pemeliharaan Tahunan VRF

Pastikan performa yang efisien dan bertenaga melalui pemeriksaan rutin, pembersihan, dan penggantian suku cadang.

Servis Perpanjangaan VRF

Perpanjang masa pakai Sistem VRF Anda dengan servis perpanjangan kami.

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk panduan atau materi yang terkait dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber informasi.

BUKA

PERTANYAAN UMUM

Q.

Apa Sistem VRF itu?

A.

Sistem VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) lebih dari sekadar solusi manajemen suhu. Dirancang untuk memodulasi aliran refrigeran ke beberapa unit dalam ruangan dengan saluran atau tanpa saluran, sistem ini memastikan tiap zona mendapatkan kadar pendinginan atau pemanasan yang optimal. Selain itu, Sistem VRF juga menghemat energi dengan merespons kondisi tertentu sambil memastikan modulasi suhu yang tepat.

Q.

Mengapa Anda harus memasang Sistem VRF?

A.

Sistem VRF dapat meningkatkan efisiensi energi hingga 50% dibandingkan dengan sistem HVAC standar. Sistem ini ringkas dan dapat disesuaikan, sehingga fleksibel untuk retrofit, desain ulang, atau penggantian HVAC komersial. Sistem VRF menawarkan kontrol kenyamanan yang tepat, memungkinkan Anda untuk mendinginkan satu zona dan memanaskan zona lainnya sekaligus. Sistem VRF semakin populer di bangunan komersial, seperti hotel, sekolah, dan toko ritel.

Q.

Bagaimana cara memilih produk yang cocok untuk saya?

A.

Sistem VRF memiliki beragam solusi untuk beragam bangunan, termasuk pusat perusahaan, fasilitas perhotelan, sekolah, dan laboratorium penelitian. Berinteraksi dengan pakar teknologi HVAC dapat memberikan penjelasan tentang jalur VRF LG yang ideal, yang disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan Anda, untuk memastikan masa depan yang nyaman dan berkelanjutan.

Q.

Apakah Anda menyediakan servis/layanan teknologi pemeliharaan dan pembaruan/perpanjangan untuk Sistem VRF?

A.

- Paket Dasar mencakup layanan inspeksi, pembersihan, dan penggantian.

- Paket Premium mencakup layanan inspeksi, pembersihan, dan penggantian, serta layanan cloud BECON.

- Paket Manajemen Energi mencakup layanan cloud BECON dan manajemen energi.

* Konfigurasi paket bervariasi di setiap negara dan berbagai layanan ini bertujuan untuk memperpanjang masa pakai peralatan Anda saat ini, alih-alih menggantinya dengan yang baru.

Temukan Lebih Lanjut mengenai LG VRF System

Unduh Sumber Daya

Temukan berbagai informasi di sini, termasuk katalog produk dan panduan pemasangan. 

Lihat Sumber Daya

Dukungan Teknis

Rasakan sumber daya dan dukungan yang kami sediakan untuk membantu bisnis Anda tetap unggul.

Dapatkan Semua Dukungan

Blog HVAC

Baca artikel terbaru, berita, dan lainnya di blog kami.

Lihat Semua Artikel

Dua jendela hologram virtual yang sedang mengobrol dan tulisan hubungi kami berada di samping laptop dan tangan diletakkan di belakangnya.

Tanya Untuk Membeli

Tanya info produk

Tanya Untuk Membeli TANYA UNTUK MEMBELI