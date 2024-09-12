About Cookies on This Site

Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Compressor terbaik dan paling lengkap koleksinya di Indonesia yaitu LG Air Cooled Screw Chiller menggunakan Twin All Inverter Compressor untuk tenaga lebih baik dan lebih efisien dari kompresor sebelumnya.

Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_01

Air-cooled Inverter
Scroll Chiller

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Twin All Inverter Compresor

Twin All Inverter Compressor memungkinkan jangkauan operasi luas dari 15Hz hingga 120Hz.

Pengaplikasian HiPOR™

Teknologi HiPOR™ meningkatkan efisiensi kompresor dengan langsung mengembalikan oli ke dalam kompresor.

Peningkatan Kinerja Pemanasan

Vapor Injection membuat pengoperasian pemanasan efisien dengan mengoptimalkan kendali laju aliran refrigeran bahkan saat suhu luar ruang rendah.

Desain Modular

Desain modular memungkinkan instalasi fleksibel sesuai dengan ruang dan kemudahan kontrol.

Kontrol Stabil

Teknologi kontrol inverter memungkinkan kontrol yang stabil atas suhu air keluar.

Refrigeran Ramah Lingkungan

R-410a merupakan refrigeran ramah lingkungan yang sangat efisien dengan potensi penipisan ozon nol.

Jangkauan Remote Control Hingga 500m

Memungkinkan pemasangan pengontrol HMI terpisah dan mengontrol freezer di ruang kontrol.

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun.

Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_06_ID_re

Pilihan Produk Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

