Laundry di Tempat

Delivering great On-Premises Laundry Solutions, LG's Washers and Dryers are a great choice. LG's Commercial Laundry Equipment offers reliable, cost-effective and stylish machines to fit your space.

Suitable for a wide range of businesses

Because it is powerful, durable and more over hygienic

Suitable for a wide range of businesses CONTACT INFO

Hospitality

Fresh, clean linens are a small detail that make a big impression on guests. With LG Commercial Laundry, your property's linens are always cleaned thoroughly and efficiently in bulk.

Healthcare

Hygienic washing of linens and clothing is an essential element of hospitals and nursing homes. Boost the hygienic management of your facility with LG Commercial Laundry.

Food & Beverage

Napkins, dish towels, and staff uniforms at restaurants and cafes get dirty after each shift. Use LG Commercial Laundry to provide cleaner and flawless service to your customers.

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Finding unpleasant odors in laundry that's damp with water and sweat? LG Commercial Laundry keeps your wet linens clean so that you can focus on providing the best customer experience.

Thoroughly & Hygienically Completes Laundry on its Own

LG Commercial Laundry is the perfect laundry solution for your business. Not only does it effectively clean a large volume of laundry at once, but it also takes care of the detergent residue and tub stains left behind.

Cleaner and Faster Rinsing

Automizing & Twin Spray allow water to reach every corner of the fabric so it's rinsed thoroughly, leaving no detergent behind. This technology reduces the time it usually takes to rinse, saving you time to tend to your customers.

As Hygienic as it Gets

After a while, dirty tubs can leave stains on the laundry or develop an unpleasant mildew smell. The Tub Cleaning System keeps the tub clean so your laundry will be spotless and hygienic.

When it's Done, it's Always Dry

How long does it take for a 14 kg bedspread and an 8 kg uniform to dry? You don't have to count or care. The Sensor Dry function figures that out for you and only finishes when the laundry is completely dry.

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

On-Premise Laundry Gallery
