Saluran Tersembunyi Langit-langit

LG Concealed Duct adalah solusi pendinginan dan pemanas tersembunyi yang menyediakan kontrol suhu yang optimal tanpa memengaruhi estetika interior.

a black basic image

Solusi pendinginan tak terlihat cocok untuk aplikasi yang membutuhkan estetika interior.

Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Operasi untuk Beberapa Ruangan1

Menggunakan saluran spiral (tipe tertanam atau fleksibel) dan ruang aliran, dimungkinkan untuk mengoperasikan pendinginan dan pemanasan untuk beberapa ruangan secara bersamaan.

E.S.P. Kontrol1

E.S.P. Fungsi kontrol (Tekanan Statis Eksternal) dapat membuat volume udara dikontrol dengan mudah dengan remote kontrol. Motor BLDC dapat mengontrol kecepatan kipas dan volume udara terlepas dari tekanan statis eksternal. Tidak ada aksesori tambahan yang diperlukan untuk mengontrol aliran udara.

Kontrol Dua Termistor1

Suhu dalam ruangan dapat diperiksa dengan menggunakan termistor di remote kontrol, serta dari unit dalam ruangan ke sensor perbedaan suhu di satu tempat. Dua termistor dapat mengoptimalkan suhu udara dalam ruangan untuk lingkungan yang lebih nyaman.

Ketinggian yang Diminimalkan1

Saluran mid-statis baru memberikan solusi ideal untuk pemasangan
di ruang terbatas.

Pemasangan Fleksibel <br> (Hanya Saluran Statis Rendah)1

Saluran statis rendah yang baru memungkinkan masuknya udara
di bagian belakang atau bawah dalam kondisi pemasangan.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli1

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli INFORMASI SELENGKAPNYA

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk manual atau materi yang berkaitan dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber daya

BUKA