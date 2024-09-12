About Cookies on This Site

Centrifugal Chiller

Beli dan dapatkan informasi lengkap tentang Chiller terbaik di Indonesia yaitu LG Centrifugal Chiller yang lebih efisien dengan Two Stage Efficiency. Selengkapnya tentang LG Centrifugal Chiller.

Centrifugal Chiller

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Kompresor Dua
Tahap Dengan
Efisiensi Tinggi

Centrifugal Chiller mencapai COP tertinggi di dunia berkat kompresor dua tahap yang memiliki efisiensi tinggi. Dengan siklus kompresi dua tahap, tingkat efisiensi energi ditingkatkan sekaligus mengurangi biaya operasional dibanding dengan One-stage Centrifugal Chiller yang merupakan generasi sebelumnya.

Dimensi Ringkas & Bobot Ringan

Teknologi kompresi dua tahap dengan optimalisasi pada pemasangan menciptakan kapasitas ekstra dengan mengurangi dimensi dan bobot dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya.

Pengoperasian Stabil

Sistem beban parsial luar biasa yang dapat menghemat biaya dan memaksimalkan energi bahkan saat kondisi beban ringan.

Penggunaan Sistem Efisiensi Tinggi

Teknologi kompresi dua tahap dengan optimalisasi pada pemasangan menciptakan kapasitas ekstra dengan mengurangi dimensi dan bobot dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya.

KETAHUI LEBIH LANJUT

Optimalisasi Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kontrol seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memberi kemudahan pemantauan dan kemampuan remote control untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC pada penempatan yang berbeda.

KETAHUI LEBIH LANJUT

Pilihan Produk Centrifugal Chiller

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk panduan atau materi yang terkait dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber informasi.

BUKA