Round Cassette

AC ceiling cassette dengan desain premium membagikan aliran udara ke seluruh bagian ruangan. Dinginkan ruangan dengan cepat tanpa suara bising.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Ceiling Concealed duct

Ceiling Concealed duct

Round Cassette

Round Cassette

Aliran udara yang nyaman dengan desain bulat premium untuk ruang indoor yang mewah.

 

Fitur
Fitur
Inquiry to buy
Desain Bulat Yang Indah1

Desain Bulat yang Indah

LG Round Cassette memiliki desain estetis yang menjadikan ruang lebih mewah dan menarik perhatian.

Ukuran yang Ringkas dan Ramping

Ketinggian bodi yang dikurangi menjadi 330 mm mempertahankan ruang interior untuk nuansa keterbukaan yang menyenangkan.

Warna yang Bersih dan Elegan

  • Panel putih memaksimalkan keanggunan ruang, yang menciptakan tempat yang menarik perhatian sehingga sering dikunjungi dan didiami lebih lama.

Bulat Sempurna untuk Aliran Udara yang Fleksibel

Tanpa titik buta, LG Round Cassette menjangkau area yang luas dengan bentuknya yang melingkar. Selain itu, dengan aliran udara yang meningkat dan arah angin yang detail membuat angin sejuk dapat menyebar secara merata dan luas.

Bulat Sempurna untuk Aliran Udara yang Fleksibel

Pendinginan yang Presisi

Enam langkah aliran udara melalui Baling-baling Kristal menghasilkan pendinginan yang merata dan presisi hingga ke bawah.

Pendinginan yang Lebih Cepat

Pendinginan hingga 30%* lebih cepat, sehingga waktu untuk mencapai suhu yang diinginkan menjadi lebih singkat.

*Lingkungan eksperimental: Tinggi 3,2 m, 14,5kW, mode pendinginan, laju aliran tinggi, arah aliran udara horizontal.

Operasi Hening, Aliran Udara Kuat1

Pengoperasian yang Senyap, Aliran Udara yang Kuat

Dengan dilengkapi Kipas 3D Penuh, laju aliran udara naik 5% dibandingkan dengan kaset 4-arah biasa. Namun, tingkat kebisingan operasi berkurang menjadi 39dB(A)*, yang lebih rendah dari perpustakaan (40dB(A)), agar tempat menjadi nyaman dan lebih tenang.

*Tingkat kebisingan diukur pada laju aliran rendah 14,5kW

Pemasangan & Pemeliharaan yang Nyaman

Setiap pipa (pembuangan, refrigeran) dipasang dengan arah dan posisi yang sama, yang membuat pemasangan menjadi cepat dan mudah. Selain itu, kotak kontrol terpasang di bagian luar produk, sehingga petugas pemasangan dapat melakukan pekerjaannya dengan mudah.
