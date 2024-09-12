About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Absorption Chiller Complex Type

Butuh pendingin yang ekonomis dan efisien? Anda bisa menggunakan LG Absorption Chiller Complex Type merupakan pendingin yang memanfaatkan sumber panas di sekitar sebagai energi untuk membentuk sistem yang efisien dan ekonomis.

Absorption_Chiller_Complex_Type_01

Absorption Chiller Complex Type

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Absorption_Chiller_Complex_Type_02_ID_re

Tipe Absorption Chiller Complex

Alih-alih menggunakan listrik, Absorption Chiller Complex Type memanfaatkan panas yang membuatnya sangat direkomendasikan untuk daerah dengan kapasitas listrik terbatas. Produk ekonomis dan efisien karena dapat menggunakan berbagai sumber pemanas yang menyesuaikan dengan area pemasangan dan kebutuhan.

Direct_Fired_Absorption_Chiller_03_ID_re

Kontrol & Pencegahan Konsentrasi Penyerap

Konsentrasi penyerapan dihitung dengan logika kontrol perlindungan kristal yang dibenamkan di pengontrol. Hal ini dijalankan saat konsentrasi meningkat di atas nilai tetapan. Kontrol otomatis ini mencegah pra-penyerapan cairan kristal dan menghitung waktu sejak kegagalan daya hingga pemulihan sepenuhnya melalui penghitung waktu independen.

Kenyamanan Instalasi Superior

Partisi 3 bagian memungkinkan pemasangan mudah di tempat-tempat sempit seperti saat menata ulang dan renovasi tempat.

Pembersihan Pipa Yang Mudah

Saat pembersihan pipa, hanya penutup boks air yang dapat dibuka tanpa memutus sambungan pipa.

Pemeriksaan Tekanan Digital

Pengukuran tekanan digital digunakan untuk memantau tekanan dalam refrigerator secara real time. Tingkat vakum otomatis diatur dan disimpan. Data tersimpan dapat digunakan untuk memantau dan mendiagnosis kebocoran.

Pengoptimalan Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kendali seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memungkinkan pemantauan mudah dan kontrol jarak jauh untuk mengelola berbagai model HVAC dari manapun.

Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Pilihan Produk Absorption Chiller1

Pilihan Produk Absorption Chiller

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

Judul, Daftar Tabel Ukuran
Jenis Sumber Daya Judul Ukuran

Untuk manual atau materi yang berkaitan dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber daya

BUKA