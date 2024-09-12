About Cookies on This Site

LED Display

Dapatkan Pilihan solusi Layar Info LG dengan teknologi layar canggih dan berkualitas. Tersedia solusi layar info LED dalam ruangan atau luar ruangan. Temukan Informasi Lengkapnya disini

Layar Info LED

Beragam jenis layar info LED Indoor dan Outdoor yang sangat menarik dengan teknologi dan performa yang terdepan di dunia.

Percanggih ruangan Anda dengan Layar Info LED LG

Perkaya pengalaman pelanggan dengan kualitas gambar superior dan keandalan kelas dunia.

Percanggih ruangan Anda dengan Layar Info LED LG Selengkapnya
LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan

Temukan informasi produksi terbaru bersama dengan kasus referensi, konfigurasi OLED/LED/Dinding Video, manual dan informasi kontak penjualan.

LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan Kunjungi Aplikasi Web LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan KamiKlik untuk Unduh Aplikasi

Produk

LED DALAM RUANGAN

Led Dalam Ruangan

LED LUAR RUANGAN

Led Luar Ruangan

LED Display

Led Luar Ruangan
LED DALAM RUANGAN

Barisan model terlengkap, mulai dari tepi pitch layar super halus hingga pitch standar untuk dalam ruangan, yang serba guna untuk penggunaan dalam ruangan.

LED DALAM RUANGAN Selengkapnya
LED LUAR RUANGAN

Tersedia berbagai model desain casing luar ruangan, termasuk untuk penggunaan di stadion, dan layar iklan dan layar info luar ruangan.

LED LUAR RUANGAN Selengkapnya
