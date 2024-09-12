About Cookies on This Site

Indoor

Beli dan dapatkan informasi tentang LG Smart LED Indoor terbaru dan terlengkap yang di lengkapi dengan berbagai fitur hebat, LG Smart LED Indoor Signage memaksimalkan efektivitas penyampaian iklan dan informasi di berbagai interior tempat bisnis.

 

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_hero_01_M01_D

LED Dalam Ruangan

Barisan model terlengkap, mulai dari tepi pitch layar super halus hingga pitch standar untuk dalam ruangan, yang serba guna untuk penggunaan dalam ruangan.

ID_Main_Hero_D

Percanggih Ruangan Anda Dengan Layar Info LED LG

Perkaya pengalaman pelanggan dengan kualitas gambar superior dan kehandalan kelas dunia.

Percanggih Ruangan Anda Dengan Layar Info LED LG Selengkapnya

PRODUK

Optimum Cable-less LED

Optimum Cable-less LED

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

Layar LED All-in-one berukuran

LED Cinema

LED Cinema

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536

Pitch halus premium

ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_1547529584862

Lapisan LED Transparan

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_1520989704989

LAS Fine-pitch

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694

LAS Standar

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504

LAE Standar

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Q-Standard-Series_1554448086225

LAE Standar-Q

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_03_M08_Curved_1520989782327

LAC Lengkung

Optimum Cable-less LED

Dengan kualitas gambar tak tertandingi dan desain optimum cable-less, memperluas berbagai kemungkinan pada area bisnis.

Selengkapnya

Optimum Cable-less LED

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291

Layar LED All-in-one Berukuran 130“

Dengan kualitas gambar luar biasa yang ditenagai oleh HDR10 dan Surface Sound yang imersif, Layar LED All-in-one 130" dari LG sangat ideal untuk membangun lingkungan ruang pertemuan yang pintar dan bebas kerumitan.

Layar LED All-in-one Berukuran 130“ Selengkapnya

LED Cinema

Contrast tak terhingga dan tingkat kecerahan sempurna dari LG LED Cinema membuatnya mampu menampilkan detail halus pada layar yang menciptakan sensasi keterlibatan mengagumkan dari penontonnya.

Selengkapnya

LED Cinema

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_D

Pitch Halus Premium

Menawarkan warna yang detail dan super kontras, seri Premium Fine-pitch LG mewujudkan konten lewat kebebasan desain.

Pitch Halus Premium Selengkapnya
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M02_Color-Transparent-LED-Film_D

Lapisan LED Transparan

Film LED Transparan LG adalah tingkat renovasi baru dengan tampilan tembus pandang. Transparansinya yang luar biasa di permukaan kaca atau jendela memberikan keindahan mistis yang penuh warna cerah.

Lapisan LED Transparan Selengkapnya

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_03_M01_Fine-pitch_D

LAS Pitch Halus

Seri LAS Fine-pitch menawarkan casing unit dengan rasio aspek 16: 9, serta desain kabinet ringan dan kemudahan servis depan untuk mempermudah pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

LAS Pitch Halus Selengkapnya
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_D

LAS Standar

Seri LAS Standard dirancang tidak hanya untuk instalasi tetap, tetapi untuk sewa, pementasan, venue besar, dan penggunaan dalam event. Perangkat ini memiliki casing unit yang dapat dipasang secara magnetis dengan sistem kunci cepat untuk memudahkan pemasangan.

LAS Standar Selengkapnya
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M02_Standard_D

LAE Standar

Seri LAE Standar sangat layak dan mampu memberikan peforma serbaguna. Perangkat ini tersedia dalam berbagai desain kreatif dan ramah pengguna untuk pemasangan dan pemeliharaan yang mudah.

LAE Standar Selengkapnya

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_D

LAE-Q Standar

Seri LAE-Q Standar cocok untuk berbagai pemasangan dalam ruangan, dengan bingkai cetakan aluminium presisi-mesin untuk menyusun layar dengan mudah dan mulus.

LAE-Q Standar Selengkapnya

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_07_M01_Curved_D

LAC Lengkung

Seri LAC Curved mendukung format lengkung cekung dan cembung. Sangat fleksibel, ultra-tipis, super-ringan dan memiliki LED hitam penuh.

LAC Lengkung Selengkapnya
Main_Bottom_Banner_D

LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan

Temukan informasi produksi terbaru bersama dengan kasus referensi, konfigurasi OLED/LED/Dinding Video, manual dan informasi kontak penjualan.

LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan Kunjungi Aplikasi Web Kami LG C-Display+ Aplikasi Pelanggan Pergi ke Unduh Aplikasi