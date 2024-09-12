About Cookies on This Site

LAS Fine-pitch

Kini Hadir dalam berbagai opsi, LAS Fine Pitch adalah pilihan sempurna untuk penggunaan dalam ruangan dan luar ruangan. Pelajari selengkapnya tentang informasi teknologi terbaru dan terlengkap di website LG Indonesia.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243

LAS Pitch Halus

Seri LAS Fine-pitch menawarkan casing unit dengan rasio aspek 16: 9, serta desain kabinet ringan dan kemudahan servis depan untuk mempermudah pemasangan dan pemeliharaan.

D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Pemasangan Tanpa Kabel dan Desain Mulus

Casing unit dapat ditumpuk, dengan soket di bagian atas dan bawah yang sejajar. Berkat konektor daya dan sinyal internal yang menonjol dari atas, tidak perlu kabel di antara casing unit. Dengan pemasangan yang mudah dan penampilan yang mulus, desain ini tidak lagi membutuhkan kabel atau ruang tambahan.

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

Rasio Aspek 16: 9 untuk Konten FHD/UHD

Setiap casing unit menggunakan rasio aspek 16: 9, sama seperti yang paling umum digunakan dalam tampilan untuk konten FHD dan UHD. Anda dapat menikmati konten yang ada tanpa perlu editan tambahan.

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

Casing Unit Ringan yang Mudah Dibawa

Ringan dan mudah dipasang, mencegah kerusakan selama pemasangan. Seperangkat layar LED lengkap masih ringan, mengurangi tekanan pada struktur yang menopang layar.

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability

Kemudahan Servis dari Depan

Produk ini menawarkan akses depan, sehingga pelanggan tidak perlu ruang untuk akses belakang.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967

Pengoperasian Andal dengan Redundansi Sinyal

Dengan controller tambahan dan Unit daya, controller cadangan akan aktif jika terjadi kesalahan transmisi sinyal, mencegah kesalahan pemadaman layar (Redundansi Sinyal *). Produk ini juga menawarkan Redundansi Daya*. Setiap LED dilengkapi dua unit daya; satu unit daya akan aktif dan memberikan daya saat unit lainnya rusak.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Kualitas Gambar Seragam

Setiap langkah produksi dikelola dengan ketat, sedangkan kalibrasi pabrik memastikan kualitas yang konsisten di semua unit LED. Layar menampilkan konten tanpa batas dengan keseragaman kecerahan 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Tajam dengan Akurasi Warna

Standar kualitas LG yang ketat juga membuat layar info LED LG mereproduksi warna secara akurat, menampilkan warna asli objek dengan jelas tanpa distorsi.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Produk Aman Bersertifikat RoHS

Dengan sertifikasi RoHS, semua model layar info LED LG diakui sebagai produk ramah lingkungan yang tidak menggunakan bahan berbahaya bagi lingkungan dan manusia.

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS012DB2-F
LAS012DB4-F
LAS014DB2-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.26
1.26
1.454
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
480 x 270
480 x 270
416 x 234
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS014DB4-F
LAS015DB2-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.454
1.575
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
416 x 234
384 x 216
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS015DB4-F
LAS018DB2-F
LAS018DB4-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.575
1.89
1.89
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
384 x 216
320 x 180
320 x 180
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
50,000
100,000
50,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS025DB2-F
LAS025DB4-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
2.52
2.52
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
240 x 136
240 x 136
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
50,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS012DB7-F
LAS014DB7-F
LAS015DB7-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.26
1.454
1.575
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
480 x 270
416 x 234
384 x 216
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

* Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS018DB7-F
LAS025DB7-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.89
2.52
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
320 x 180
240 x 136
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front
Front
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH
-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

 Spesifikasi Masa Pakai tergantung pada spesifikasi kemasan LED.
**Model berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Cek wilayah setempat untuk ketersediaan