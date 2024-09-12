About Cookies on This Site

Gambar taman besar di samping gedung tinggi.

Tingkatkan Nilai Bangunan Anda Dengan Solusi Energi Hijau

Hemat energi

- Efisiensi energi kelas atas dengan teknologi inovatif
- Berbagai sumber panas untuk ramah lingkungan
- Sensor Deteksi Manusia menyesuaikan operasi.

Ruang Nyaman

- Sistem pemurnian udara 3 langkah memasok udara segar
- Suhu optimal, aliran udara, dan kelembapan.

Manajemen yang Efektif

- Pemantauan & pengelolaan energi terintegrasi
- BMS Gateway menyediakan tautan mudah ke sistem bangunan yang ada.

An office building with thumbnails of control center, office, certifications, building system, and an energy efficient area.
An image of an office space with air conditioning on.

Kualitas Udara Segar Di Kantor

AC yang sehat dan bersih untuk lingkungan kantor yang menyenangkan.

Three images of a factory, a steel bridge, and solar panels with matching icons.

Ramah Lingkungan Mengurangi Biaya

Efisiensi energi dicapai melalui penggunaan sumber panas alami seperti matahari dan air, dan penggunaan kembali limbah panas dari limbah dan pabrik.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

Sistem Kontrol Energi

Pemantauan dan manajemen energi terintegrasi membuat konsumsi energi lebih efisien dan mengurangi biaya.

Images of an outdoor unit installed on the roof of a building and LEED® certification on a wall.

Solusi Untuk Sertifikasi LEED®

Dengan teknologi HVAC tercanggih dan berbagai sistem, solusi VRF LG sangat bermanfaat untuk mencapai sertifikasi LEED®.

Thumbnails of a building icon, a BMS Gateway product and LG air conditioners with connecting lines.

Mudah Dihubungkan Dengan Sistem Bangunan

Manajemen integrated LG HVAC Control Solution menghubungkan AC LG dengan sistem eksternal untuk jangkauan yang lebih luas. BMS internalnya memungkinkan koneksi langsung dengan sistem lain tanpa gateway BMS tambahan untuk memungkinkan kejadian komunikasi.

Jajaran produk untuk kantor Anda

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Indoor units

Unit Multi V Indoor

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Solusi Ventilasi (ERV)

Pendingin

Pendingin

Control Solutions

Solusi Kontrol
Gambar seorang pria yang sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya

WeWork di Inggris Raya

Proyek renovasi bersejarah ruang kantor rumah penerbangan di London. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Menara
CIBIS 9

Bangunan terkenal dan bersertifikat Leed Platinum di Jakarta. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Promenady
ZITA

Kompleks lima bangunan bersertifikat Leed Platinum di Polandia. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Menara
Infinity

Gedung perkantoran bersertifikat LEED Gold bertingkat tinggi di Brasil. / Multi V Air, Unit dalam ruangan.

Informasi Selengkapnya