Hemat energi
- Efisiensi energi kelas atas dengan teknologi inovatif
- Berbagai sumber panas untuk ramah lingkungan
- Sensor Deteksi Manusia menyesuaikan operasi.
Ruang Nyaman
- Sistem pemurnian udara 3 langkah memasok udara segar
- Suhu optimal, aliran udara, dan kelembapan.
Poznaj optymalne rozwiązania firmy LG dla różnych typów biur
WeWork di Inggris Raya
Proyek renovasi bersejarah ruang kantor rumah penerbangan di London. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.
Menara
CIBIS 9
Bangunan terkenal dan bersertifikat Leed Platinum di Jakarta. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.
Promenady
ZITA
Kompleks lima bangunan bersertifikat Leed Platinum di Polandia. / Multi V, Unit dalam ruangan.