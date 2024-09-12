About Cookies on This Site

Multi V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV adalah sistem pendingin sumber air untuk pengoperasian yang sangat efisien dan ekonomis. Unit outdoor yang ringkas dan ringan ini memungkinkan pemasangan yang fleksibel.

MULTI V Water IV

Multi V Water IV

Sistem sumber air yang sangat efisien & ekonomis dengan ruang pemasangan yang fleksibel.

Fitur Aplikasi Solusi Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Sistem Ekonomis & Sangat Efisien

Dengan mengadopsi metode pendinginan sumber air, MULTI V Water IV mengoptimalkan performa dan memastikan performa pertukaran panas untuk bangunan bertingkat tinggi, sehingga memungkinkan dilakukannya penghematan listrik.

 

Kompresor Inverter Generasi Keempat LG

MULTI V Water IV memiliki kompresor scroll inverter efisiensi tinggi dengan rentang frekuensi dari 15Hz hingga 150Hz. Ini meningkatkan kinerja dengan getaran rendah dan mengurangi kebisingan.

Kecepatan Kompresor yang Diperpanjang

Respon operasi yang cepat meningkatkan efisiensi beban sebagian.

Manajemen Oli Cerdas

Pemulihan oli hanya terjadi jika diperlukan dan ini meningkatkan keandalan kompresor dan kenyamanan pengguna.

HiPOR™

Kehilangan energi dihilangkan dengan mengembalikan oli langsung ke kompresor untuk meningkatkan efisiensi.

Ukuran Kompak

Desain optimal dari unit luar ruangan yang ringkas dan ringan memungkinkan penumpukan ganda, yang menghasilkan penghematan 50% dalam ruang pemasangan.

Berat Ringan Ringan

Lebih mudah untuk diangkut dan dipasang berkat pengurangan ukuran unit sebesar 13% dan pengurangan bobot keseluruhan sebesar 15%.

Kontrol Aliran Air Variabel (Opsional)

Efisiensi Tinggi Terlepas dari Kondisi Eksternal

Sistem sumber air yang sangat efisien & ekonomis dengan ruang pemasangan yang fleksibel

MULTI V Water IV adalah Solusi yang Berlaku untuk

MULTI V Water IV Berbaris

