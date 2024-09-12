We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kenyamanan & Keamanan
- Kontrol suhu dan kelembaban yang tepat
- Kontrol aliran udara individual untuk pasien
- udara yang bersih untuk semua ruang
- Sistem pemurnian udara 3 langkah untuk lingkungan yang higienis
*Standar ASHRAE: 20~24°C, 30~60% RH
Temukan Solusi Optimal LG Untuk Berbagai Jenis Rumah Sakit
Lebanon Suriah
Fasilitas perawatan kesehatan paling terkenal di Amerika Selatan. / Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Unit indoor
RS Preethi
Fasilitas perawatan kesehatan paling terkemuka dan canggih di Tamilnadu Selatan. / Multi V, AHU, Unit indoor