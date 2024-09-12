About Cookies on This Site

Gambar seorang perawat yang sedang tersenyum kepada pasien.

Perawatan Udara 24/7 Untuk Kesehatan Dan Kenyamanan

Kenyamanan & Keamanan

- Kontrol suhu dan kelembaban yang tepat
- Kontrol aliran udara individual untuk pasien
- udara yang bersih untuk semua ruang
- Sistem pemurnian udara 3 langkah untuk lingkungan yang higienis

Penghematan Energi Pintar

- Manajemen dan pemantauan energi melalui sistem kontrol pusat

- Pemanasan dan suplai air melalui pemulihan limbah panas

- Jajaran produk HVAC (VRF, Chiller) efisiensi tinggi kelas dunia

Gambar sebuah rumah sakit dengan thumbnail kamar pasien, area umum, ruang operasi, ruang radiologi, dan pusat kontrol.
Gambar sebuah AC dengan tiga filter di plafon dan kamar pasien dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Ruang Pasien

Solusi AC yang beragam membersihkan udara untuk perawatan pasien yang aman, yang mempertahankan lingkungan yang menyenangkan dengan standar global*.

*Standar ASHRAE: 20~24°C, 30~60% RH

Gambar ruang operasi di rumah sakit.

Ruang Operasi & Ruang Radiologi

Demi keamanan, semua pengaturan suhu, kelembapan, dan tekanan udara dapat disesuaikan dan dipertahankan untuk ruangan khusus.

Gambar area umum dengan AC menyala.

Area Umum

Ruangan besar dengan lebih banyak orang dapat dibuat nyaman dengan udara bersih.

 

Gambar seseorang yang menggunakan monitor ganda untuk pengelolaan energi yang efisien.

Solusi kontrol pusat pintar

Pengelolaan dan pemantauan energi musiman, dan pengoperasian yang fleksibel mengurangi penggunaan energi dan biaya pengoperasian.

Gambar seorang pria yang sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya

