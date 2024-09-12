About Cookies on This Site

Multi-Housing

Your Multi-Housing will need great laundry equipment to deliver great results for residents. LG's Commercial Laundry Equipment is the ideal solution for Multi-Housing Building. Learn more here.

LG Adds Value to Your Space

Add Value to Your Space with LG

The best laundry system for you and the residents.

Add Value to Your Space with LG Contact Info

Multi-Housing with LG

Apartment / Townhome

Make your property stand out to tenants by providing residents with an environmentally-friendly & cost-effective laundry solution.

Dormitory

Empower busy students to use laundry facilities with ease and convenience, while making management easier for you.

Perfect Smart Solution for Multi-Housing

With a laundry alert system, there's no need to wait around for your laundry to finish. LG Smart Solutions make it possible from start to finish.

Perfect Smart Solution for Multi-Housing

Easy Monitoring and Management

With LG Commercial Laundry, you can expect everyone to pick up their laundry as soon as it's finished. And because you can monitor your laundry system at a glance, it's easier than ever before to manage your facility.

Easy Monitoring and Management

It's Okay to Forget When's There's a Reminder

Put the laundry in the washing machine, stop by the library, or work on that essay. Move on with your day because you can check the progress of your laundry on your smartphone.

 

It's Okay to Forget When's There's a Reminder

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

Explore More from LG Commercial Laundry

Discover additional services for your business.

