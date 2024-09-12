About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Modular Chiller

Gunakan Modular terbaru dari LG dan temukan informasi tentang LG Modular chiller didesain untuk memberikan pendinginan efektif dengan menggunakan air dan udara. Selengkapnya untuk LG Modular Chiller.

Modular Centrifugal Chiller1

Modular Centrifugal Chiller

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Modular_Chiller_02_ID

Instalasi Optimal dengan Berbagai Kombinasi Modul

Modular Centrifugal Chiller menyediakan berbagai opsi instalasi menyesuaikan dengan area melalui kombinasi seri dan paralel dari modul dasar. Dimungkinkan kontrol operasional tiap modul melalui berbagai opsi kombinasi untuk memaksimalkan efisiensi beban parsial.

Meminimalisir Berat Saat Dibawa

Dengan rancangan yang dapat dibawa dalam unit modul, produk dapat dibawa hanya menggunakan derek kecil. Menjadi solusi ideal untuk instalasi di tempat yang sulit dipendahkan dengan derek besar atau di area terbatas.

Dimensi Ringkas

Modular Centrifugal Chiller dapat dimuat pada lift barang dalam modular kecil. Mudah dibawa dan memindahkan produk di lokasi dengan akses masuk sempit.

Meminimalisir Berat Saat Dibawa

Dengan rancangan yang dapat dibawa dalam unit modul, produk dapat dibawa hanya menggunakan derek kecil. Menjadi solusi ideal untuk instalasi di tempat yang sulit dipendahkan dengan derek besar atau di area terbatas.

Optimalisasi Kontrol Pusat

Solusi kontrol seperti ACP IV dan AC Smart memudahkan pemantauan dan memberi kemampuan remote control mengelola berbagai model HVAC dimanapun penempatannya.

KETAHUI LEBIH LANJUT
Modular_Chiller_05_ID

Kompresor Dua
Tahap Dengan
Efisiensi Tinggi

Centrifugal Chiller mencapai COP tertinggi di dunia melalui kompresor dua tahap dengan efisiensi tinggi. Optimalisasi siklus kompresi dua-tahap meningkatkan efisiensi energi sekaligus mengurangi biaya operasional dibandingkan dengan generasi sebelumnya yaitu One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Modular_Chiller_07_ID_re

Pilihan Produk Modular Centrifugal Chiller

 

 

 

 

 

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami PELAJARI LEBIH LANJUT

Untuk panduan atau materi yang terkait dengan dukungan teknik, silakan buka unduhan sumber informasi.

BUKA