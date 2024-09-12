Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Accessibility Help Banner

Aksesibilitas web LG.com

Lingkungan digital yang setara untuk semua

Kami percaya bahwa setiap orang harus dapat menggunakan situs kami dengan nyaman terlepas dari keterbatasan maupun kondisi fisik atau lingkungan.​ Untuk menjaga standar aksesibilitas web LG.com, kami telah menetapkan LWCAG (kebijakan standar aksesibilitas web LG.com) dan terus memantau masalah aksesibilitas web.

Bantuan Aksesibilitas

Pedoman ini menjelaskan cara menggunakan fitur aksesibilitas yang ditawarkan oleh Windows, Peramban Web, atau LG.COM untuk membantu pengguna menggunakan LG.COM dengan cara yang lebih mudah diakses. Jika Anda menggunakan keyboard atau teknologi bantu alih-alih menggunakan mouse, silakan pilih tab 'Kontrol Keyboard'. Jika Anda tidak dapat melihat dengan baik, silakan pilih tab 'Visually Impaired'. Jika Anda tidak dapat mendengar dengan baik, silakan pilih tab 'Hearing Impaired'.

Di bagian ini, Anda dapat menemukan cara:

Menggunakan Blok Bypass

Setelah Anda berada di LG.com, tekan Tab pada keyboard Anda. Anda akan melihat tautan bertuliskan “Lewati ke Isi”. Tekan Enter untuk langsung menuju ke konten utama.

Tekan Tab pada keyboard Anda dua kali di LG.com. Tautan bertuliskan “Lewati ke Bantuan Aksesibilitas” akan muncul. Tekan Enter untuk langsung membuka bantuan aksesibilitas.

Menggunakan Pemilih Tanggal

Pada halaman dukungan, lapisan kalender muncul setiap kali kotak input dengan ikon kalender difokuskan. Tekan tombol panah pada keyboard Anda untuk bergerak maju mundur di lapisan kalender.

Jika Anda ingin berpindah ke bulan sebelumnya atau berikutnya, tekan tombol page up atau page down.

Anda juga dapat memasukkan tanggal secara langsung menggunakan tombol numerik tanpa menggunakan Lapisan Kalender.

Saat memilih tanggal pengiriman produk, lapisan kalender muncul ketika Anda mengklik tombol 'Kalender'. Anda dapat berpindah ke bulan sebelumnya atau berikutnya menggunakan tombol 'Bulan sebelumnya' dan 'Bulan berikutnya'.

Menggunakan Penggeser

Tekan tombol Tab untuk mengatur fokus pada penggeser dan gunakan tombol Panah untuk mengatur nilai penggeser.

Saat menggunakan Program Pembaca Layar (JAWS atau NVDA), tekan tombol Tab untuk mengatur fokus ke penggeser dan gunakan tombol Alt + Panah untuk mengatur nilai penggeser.

Pindahkan Fokus Saat Pesan Peringatan Muncul

Jika Anda mengambil tindakan (seperti menekan tombol Login) dan terjadi kesalahan, Anda akan mendengar pesan peringatan tanpa fokus berpindah ke peringatan tersebut. Anda dapat menggunakan Shift+tab untuk kembali ke kolom input sebelumnya.

Jika Anda menempatkan fokus pada kolom input di mana kesalahan terjadi, Anda dapat membaca pesan kesalahan tersebut.

Daftar Tanpa Batasan Waktu

Saat Anda memasukkan email saat pendaftaran, hitungan mundur verifikasi 10 menit akan dimulai. Namun, Anda dapat mengakses tombol "Perpanjang Waktu Verifikasi" kapan saja di sebelah kolom masukan kode verifikasi. Menekan tombol "Perpanjang Waktu Verifikasi" akan memperpanjang waktu verifikasi selama 10 menit.

Di bagian ini, Anda dapat menemukan cara:

Fungsi Zoom

LG.com berupaya memastikan tidak ada informasi yang hilang meskipun layar diperbesar 400% pada resolusi 1280*1024.

Microsoft Edge (Terbaru)

  1. Jika Anda menggunakan Microsoft Edge, silakan klik '···' di kanan atas peramban.

  2. Dari daftar opsi, klik 'Zoom'. Anda akan melihat menu samping terbuka.

  3. Pilih tingkat zoom yang telah ditentukan sebelumnya, atau tentukan tingkat khusus dengan mengklik 'Custom' dan masukkan nilai zoom.

Microsoft Edge juga memungkinkan ukuran teks diubah dengan pintasan keyboard:

  • Tekan Ctrl dan + perbesar ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan - kecilkan ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan 0 kembali ke ukuran default

Firefox (Terbaru)

Jika Anda menggunakan Firefox, silakan klik '☰' di pojok kanan atas peramban.

Di area 'Zoom' pada daftar, tekan '-' atau '+' untuk menambah atau mengurangi rasio yang diinginkan.

Anda juga dapat beralih ke layar penuh dengan menekan tombol '↕' atau 'F11' di sebelah kanan.

Firefox juga mengizinkan ukuran teks diubah dengan pintasan keyboard:

  • Tekan Ctrl dan + perbesar ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan - kecilkan ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan 0 kembali ke ukuran default

Chrome (Terbaru)

Jika Anda menggunakan Chrome, silakan klik '⁝' di pojok kanan atas peramban.

Di area 'Zoom' pada daftar, tekan '-' atau '+' untuk menambah atau mengurangi rasio yang diinginkan.

Anda juga dapat beralih ke layar penuh dengan menekan tombol '□' atau 'F11' di sebelah kanan.

Chrome juga mengizinkan ukuran teks diubah dengan pintasan keyboard:

  • Tekan Ctrl dan + perbesar ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan - kecilkan ukurannya
  • Tekan Ctrl dan 0 kembali ke ukuran default

Gunakan Magnifier, Fitur Pembesaran Bawaan di Windows

Pilih 'Kemudahan Akses' di panel kontrol.

Pilih 'Pusat Kemudahan Akses'.

Pilih menu 'Mulai Magnifier' untuk memulai Kaca Pembesar.

Pintasan keyboard berikut tersedia saat menggunakan Magnifier.

  • Tekan tombol Windows dan + untuk memperbesar.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan R untuk mengubah ukuran lensa.
  • Tekan tombol Windows dan - untuk memperkecil.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan D untuk beralih ke mode 'Docked'.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan Spacebar untuk melihat pratinjau desktop dalam mode layar penuh.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan I untuk membalikkan warna di jendela pembesaran.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan L untuk beralih ke mode 'Lensa'.
  • Tekan tombol Ctrl, Alt dan Panah untuk memindahkan fokus ke arah yang dipilih.
  • Tekan Ctrl, Alt dan R untuk mengubah ukuran lensa.
  • Tekan tombol Windows dan Esc untuk keluar dari Magnifier.

Mengubah Warna Latar Belakang dan Teks

Jika Anda menggunakan Microsoft Edge, Firefox, atau Chrome, Anda perlu memasang plugin atau ekstensi untuk mengubah warna latar belakang. Sejumlah plugin aksesibilitas tersedia di sini:

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

Di bagian ini, Anda dapat menemukan cara:

Adjust System Volume

picture

Pilih 'Perangkat Keras dan Suara' di panel kontrol.

picture

Pilih 'Sesuaikan volume sistem' di bawah 'Suara'.

picture

Sesuaikan penggeser 'Volume induk' di panel kanan agar sesuai dengan suara yang diinginkan.

Bantuan Aksesibilitas

Di LG, kami berkomitmen untuk menyediakan produk yang dapat diakses oleh pelanggan kami. Lihat daftar di bawah untuk melihat fitur yang membantu pengguna dengan gangguan penglihatan, pendengaran, atau berkurangnya ketangkasan.

Di bagian ini, Anda dapat menemukan cara untuk mengatur:

Fitur Penglihatan

Penyesuaian Ukuran Font

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

picture

Pilih 'Peningkatan visibilitas' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Ukuran dan gaya font' di 'Peningkatan visibilitas'

picture

Sesuaikan ukuran Font.'.

Touch Zoom

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Peningkatan visibilitas' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

Pilih 'Pembesaran' di 'Peningkatan visibilitas'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Pintasan pembesaran'.

TalkBack

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Talk Back' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Talk Back'.

picture

Pilih opsi pengaturan detail 'Talk Back' yang Anda inginkan.

Penyesuaian Warna Layar

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Peningkatan visibilitas' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

Pilih 'Penyesuaian Warna' di 'Peningkatan visibilitas'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Penyesuaian warna'.

Pilih opsi nada warna yang ingin Anda ubah.

Fitur Pendengaran

Teks

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'

Pilih 'Peningkatan pendengaran' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Preferensi teks' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Ukuran dan gaya teks' di 'Preferensi teks'.

picture

Pilih 'Ukuran teks', 'Gaya teks'.

Peringatan Flash

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Pengaturan lanjutan' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

Pilih 'Pemberitahuan flash' di 'Pengaturan lanjutan'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Pemberitahuan flash kamera' di 'Pemberitahuan flash'.

Mono Audio

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Peningkatan pendengaran' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Audio mono' di 'Peningkatan pendengaran'.

Fitur Motorik & Kognisi

Bantuan Sentuhan

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Interaksi dan ketangkasan' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Aktifkan opsi 'Menu bantuan' di 'Interaksi dan ketangkasan'.

picture

Pilih tombol yang mengambang di sisi kanan.

picture

Pilih tombol untuk tindakan yang Anda inginkan.

Di bagian ini, Anda dapat menemukan cara untuk mengatur:

Fitur Penglihatan

Penyesuaian Ukuran Font

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

picture

Pilih 'Tampilan & Ukuran Teks' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Teks Lebih Besar' di 'Tampilan & Ukuran Teks'.

picture

Sesuaikan ukuran Font

Zoom

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Zoom' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih metode pembesaran dan rentang pembesaran.

VoiceOver

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Voice Over' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Sesuaikan 'Kecepatan bicara'.

Fitur Pendengaran

Teks

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Subtitle & Teks' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Gaya' di 'Subtitle & Teks'.

picture

Pilih opsi yang Anda inginkan.

Peringatan Flash

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Audio/Visual' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

Pilih 'LED Flash untuk Peringatan' di 'Audio/Visual'.

picture

Pilih opsi yang Anda inginkan.

Mono Audio

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Audio/Visual' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

Pilih 'Audio Mono' di 'Audio/Visual'.

Fitur Motorik & Kognisi

Bantuan Sentuhan

picture

Pilih 'Aksesibilitas' di 'Pengaturan'.

Pilih 'Sentuh' di 'Aksesibilitas'.

picture

Pilih 'Akomodasi Sentuh' di Sentuh.

picture

Pilih pengaturan yang Anda inginkan.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

Dari manusia, untuk komunitas

Dengan pengalaman digital yang luar biasa, kami menghadirkan senyuman di wajah masyarakat berdasarkan inovasi yang berpusat pada manusia.

Dari manusia, untuk komunitas Pelajari selengkapnya