Jelajahi Beragam
Monitor LG

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan monitor gaming

UltraGear™ 240Hz 49 inci dari LG.

Beyond entertainment

Monitor Gaming.

Monitor Gaming

Born to game

Anda dapat menunggangi sayap kemenangan dengan

perlengkapan bermain game UltraGear™.

Kecepatan Refresh 240Hz

Kecepatan Refresh 240Hz

Reaksi Lebih Cepat Dari Sebelumnya

Dengan Monitor Gaming OLED 240Hz No. 1 di Dunia, nikmati visual yang lebih lancar dan jernih dengan 0,03 milidetik (GtG).

Layar LG OLED

Layar LG OLED

Layar Semakin Cerah dan Semakin Lebar

Berkat layar LG OLED dengan warna yang akurat, gamer dapat menikmati gameplay yang nyata.

Desain yang Berpusat pada Gamer

Desain Khusus Untuk Gamer

Pengalaman Gaming yang Luar Biasa

Desain yang dioptimalkan agar para gamer merasa seperti berada di pusat permainan.

Monitor Smart & TV

Monitor Smart & TV

Nikmati TV dan Monitor Bersama-sama

Anda dapat berfokus di layar perangkat terhubung dan menonton konten favorit Anda di aplikasi streaming.

webOS22

webOS22

Siapkan Profil Sesuai Selera Anda

Anda dapat menelusuri berbagai acara dan film dengan mudah menggunakan webos22

Koneksi Nirkabel Cerdas

Koneksi Nirkabel Cerdas

Tonton Apa yang Anda Sukai dengan Mudah

Kemudahan berbagi konten dari smart device ke monitor Anda melalui AirPlay 2 atau Berbagi Layar.

Desain yang Penuh Gaya

Desain yang Penuh Gaya

Desain Sederhana, Pas untuk Semua Ruang

Desainnya yang penuh gaya sangat pas di ruang mana saja dan tidak memakan banyak ruang.

Tingkatkan Produktivitas Anda

Monitor UltraWide

Monitor UltraWide

See more,create better

Nikmati pandangan panorama dengan layar lebar dari monitor LG.

Monitor 4K & 5K

Monitor 4K & 5K

Visual yang Lebih Akurat, Jelas, dan Detail

Layar yang sempurna untuk para profesional dengan resolusi tinggi dan kualitas gambar luar biasa.

Monitor FHD & QHD

Monitor FHD & QHD

Standar untuk Monitor LG

Monitor LG FHD dan QHD adalah monitor paling dasar dan populer yang kompatibel dengan hampir semua situasi.

Monitor Ergo

Monitor Ergo

Pengelihatan Lebih Nyaman dan Dapat Disesuaikan

Monitor ini menyediakan berbagai macam gerakan dan keleluasaan untuk menemukan posisi yang paling nyaman.

LG Experience

Tips, panduan, dan eksplorasi teknis—langsung dari sumbernya.

UltraGear™, Kelas Baru Imersi Bermain Game

UltraGear™, Kelas Baru Imersi Bermain Game

Lihat Lebih Banyak, Lakukan Lebih Banyak

Daftarkan Produk Anda, Dapatkan Informasi Bermanfaat

Daftarkan Produk Anda, Dapatkan Informasi Berm...

Pelajari Selengkapnya Tentang LG Monitors

Perluas pandangan Anda dengan monitor LG yang dirancang untuk memenuhi kebutuhan pengguna bisnis, gamer, seniman grafis, dan penggemar multimedia. Temukan monitor komputer dengan desain ramping, warna yang mencolok, dan gerakan yang hidup untuk pengalaman menonton yang optimal.

