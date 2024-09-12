Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG soundbar SC9S

Gambar dan Suara dalam harmoni yang sempurna

Rasakan suara yang lebih mendalam dengan desain yang elegan

Gambar dan Suara dalam harmoni yang sempurna

LG soundbars


WOW orchestra

Menciptakan suara yang menawan dengan LG TV & LG Soundbar

Gambar TV yang diputar dengan LG Soundbar menunjukkan pengalaman suara yang mendalam

Pengalama suara yang mendalam

Rasakan suara berkualitas teater dengan Dolby Atmos

Gambar sound bar LG dengan fitur konektivitas yang ditampilkan

WOW interface

Kendalikan soundbar anda dengan mudah melalui TV LG dengan satu remote

LG XBOOM

Gambar XL7S dalam suasana pesta

LG XBOOM XL7S

Suara jelas, mainkan dengan lantang

Ramaikan pesta dengan LG XBOOM XL7S Dengan suara ekstra besar dan juga memiliki berbagai hiburan

Suara jelas, mainkan dengan lantang
Gambar XBOOM untuk menunjukkan Bass yang Kuat

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art membawa keseruan yang tiada habisnya

Gambar XBOOM untuk menunjukkan Llingkaran cahaya lampu Multi Warna

Lingkaran cahaya lampu  multi warna

Bikin suasana makin seru dengan lingkaran cahaya lampu

Gambar XBOOM dengan Dymaic pixel lighting menyala

Suara yang kuat

Cukup bertenaga untuk memperkuat pesta Anda

Pelajari Selengkapnya Tentang LG Semua Speakers

Nikmati koleksi musik Anda dengan sempurna menggunakan sistem suara LG. Baik Anda mencari speaker diskrit yang kecil atau desain klasik yang menawan untuk rumah Anda, di sini Anda akan menemukan sistem suara yang sesuai dengan preferensi Anda.

Pelajari selengkapnya