Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Sound Bar SC9S

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

LG Sound Bar SC9S

SC9S

LG Sound Bar SC9S

(0)
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

TV dan LG Sound Bar SC9S digantung di dinding putih. Di bawah subwoofer nirkabel hitam ditempatkan di lantai.

 

 

 

WOW Bracket sangat cocok dengan LG OLED evo C Series dan soundbar Anda

Nikmati LG OLED evo C Series Anda di dinding atau di dudukan dengan WOW Bracket.

Sinergi yang Melengkapi Pengalaman yang Benar-Benar Baru

LG Sound Bar sangat cocok untuk TV LG. Sinergi TV dan Sound Bar terbaik membawa pengalaman hiburan Anda 

ke tingkat yang benar-benar baru. Nikmati dengan mudah.

*Semua gambar yang ditampilkan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. 

**Braket kompatibel dengan LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77", 164cm/65", 139cm/55".

Sangat pas di LG OLED evo C Series

LG WOW Bracket memungkinkan Anda untuk menempatkan Sound Bar pada posisi yang tepat sehingga Anda dapat mendengar suara terbaik. Baik sebagai penyangga maupun dipasang di dinding, Sound Bar Anda akan menghasilkan suara yang optimal dengan desain yang ramping.

*Braket kompatibel dengan LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77", 164cm/65", 139cm/55"

WOW Orcehstra Menciptakan Suara yang Menawan

LG Sound Bar menghadirkan suara harmonis yang sempurna dengan TV LG. Perangkat ini menggunakan suara LG TV dan LG Sound Bar sekaligus untuk pengalaman mendengarkan yang terbaik. Rasakan setiap detail suara

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

*TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. TV yang kompatibel mungkin bervariasi menurut tahun rilis. Dukungan QNED 80 terbatas pada model 2022 dan 2023.

*Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

*WOW Orchestra mungkin bervariasi tergantung pada model soundbar.

Kontrol yang Mudah dengan WOW Interface

Sekarang, kenyamanan ada di tangan Anda. Kendalikan Sound Bar Anda melalui LG TV dengan satu remote. Dengan satu klik pada remote, Anda dapat melihat menu dan pengaturan Sound Bar di layar TV. Seperti kontrol volume, memeriksa status koneksi, dan bahkan memilih mode suara.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

*TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. TV yang kompatibel mungkin bervariasi menurut tahun rilis. Dukungan QNED 80 terbatas pada model 2022 dan 2023.

*Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

*WOW Orchestra mungkin bervariasi tergantung pada model soundbar.

Terhubung Secara Nirkabel, Nikmati Audio yang Luar Biasa

Nikmati konten tanpa kabel atau gangguan suara. LG WOWCAST secara nirkabel menghubungkan LG Sound Bar* dan LG TV untuk menghadirkan suara berkualitas tinggi dengan cara yang lebih nyaman. Rasakan kekuatan Dolby Atmos untuk pengalaman audio yang lebih mendalam.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

*TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. TV yang kompatibel mungkin bervariasi menurut tahun rilis.

*Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

*WOWCAST Ready dapat bervariasi tergantung pada model soundbar.

Gelombang suara biru yang terbentuk secara bervariasi dilepaskan dari Sound Bar dan TV ke seluruh ruang tamu.

Rasakan Suara Berkualitas Teater

LG Sound Bar dikombinasikan dengan Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dan IMAX Enhanced untuk menghadirkan suara seperti teater di ruang keluarga Anda. Sound Bar ini mengelilingi Anda dengan suara yang jernih dan realistis dari semua sisi, menempatkan Anda di tengah-tengah film favorit Anda untuk mendapatkan suara yang kuat dan nyata di setiap adegan.

*Dolby dan Dolby Vision adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Simbol double-D adalah merek dagang dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Sound bar ditempatkan pada kabinet dan gelombang suara yang dilingkari biru muncul dari sound bar tepat di depan TV.

Sound Bar Dolby Atmos Pertama di Dunia dengan Tiga Saluran Up-firing

Perkenalkan Triple Up-firing Channels Pertama di Dunia. Ini berarti LG Sound Bar SC9S menghadirkan panggung suara yang lebih luas dan lebih kaya. Nikmati pengalaman suara yang paling imersif di rumah.

Sound wavers berbentuk kubah biru dengan 3 lapisan yang menutupi Sound bar dan TV yang digantung di dinding di ruang tamu.

Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat Menciptakan Kubah Suara Virtual

LG Sound Bar SC9S mendorong batas pengalaman hiburan. Sound Bar Anda menghadirkan Triple Level Spatial Sound - pengalaman suara yang lebih imersif dan akurat. Dengan menggunakan mesin 3D terkait HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), Sound Bar Anda menciptakan lapisan tengah virtual. Ini berarti bahwa lapisan suara tersebut mewujudkan suara surround yang canggih yang hanya dapat Anda rasakan di teater.

*'Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat' tersedia dalam Mode CINEMA / AI Sound Pro pada Sound Bar.

**Lapisan tengah dibuat menggunakan saluran speaker Sound Bar. Suara speaker depan dan speaker depan-atas disintesis untuk membangun bidang suara.

***Jika tidak ada speaker belakang, bidang belakang tidak dapat dibuat.

Bilah suara ditempatkan pada kabinet. Di samping subwoofer nirkabel yang ditempatkan di lantai. Grafik suara biru keluar dari subwoofer.

Rasakan Raungan Bass

Rasakan bass yang lebih kuat dan lebih dalam pada lagu dan film favorit Anda. Subwoofer nirkabel mencapai nada rendah dengan mudah, dengan volume yang ditingkatkan, dan kualitas bass yang ditransmisikan dalam jarak yang lebih jauh.

Pengalaman Konten yang Luar Biasa

Hubungkan LG Sound Bar SC9S Anda ke konsol atau pemutar Blu-ray untuk menikmati game, acara TV, dan film favorit Anda. Sound Bar Anda menawarkan pengalaman menonton tanpa jeda dengan gambar dan suara terbaik.

Sound bar dan TV diletakkan di atas meja putih dan 7 kuda putih ditampilkan di TV.

Pass-through 4K Menjaga Kualitas Tinggi

LG Sound Bar memiliki Pass-through 4K. Ini mentransmisikan data tanpa kehilangan kualitas. Jadi, Anda dapat menikmati audio dan video yang memukau dengan koneksi minimal. 

Sound bar ditempatkan pada kabinet dan adegan game balap ditampilkan pada TV yang terhubung ke sound bar. Konsol game berada di sisi kanan bawah gambar yang dipegang oleh dua tangan.

VRR/ALLM Meningkatkan Permainan Game

LG Sound Bar dibuat untuk menawarkan pengalaman bermain game terbaik dengan VRR/ALLM. Kecepatan Refresh Variabel (VRR) hingga 120Hz. Waktu responsnya yang hampir seketika memberi Anda keuntungan untuk bermain game dan menciptakan pengalaman menonton yang realistis. Mode Latensi Rendah Otomatis (ALLM) memungkinkan tampilan dan interaktivitas yang mulus dan bebas lag.

*TV dan Sound Bar harus mendukung VRR/ALLM.

**Konsol harus mendukung VRR. VRR melewati konten terbatas hingga 60Hz.

LG OLED C ditempatkan di dinding, di bawah LG Sound Bar SC9S ditempatkan melalui braket eksklusif. Subwoofer ditempatkan di bawahnya. TV menampilkan adegan konser.

Nikmati Layanan Streaming Musik HD

Putar musik di Sound Bar Anda. Ini kompatibel dengan Spotify dan Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar mendukung MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) yang memberikan audio berkualitas tinggi melalui koneksi Wi-Fi.

*Perlu perekaman MQA resmi.

Sound bar digantung di dinding dengan TV tepat di atasnya. Gelombang suara yang melintas di antara keduanya akan berubah warna dari merah menjadi biru.

Terhubung ke Platform yang Anda Gunakan

LG Sound Bar memiliki kompatibilitas yang lebih luas untuk bekerja dengan Google, Alexa, dan Apple Airplay2. Kendalikan LG Sound Bar dengan platform yang Anda pilih.

*Beberapa fitur memerlukan langganan atau akun pihak ketiga.

**Google adalah merek dagang dari Google LLC.

*** Asisten Google tidak tersedia dalam bahasa dan negara tertentu.

****Amazon, Alexa, dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang dari Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

Pengalaman Audio Multi-Saluran yang Melebihi Ekspektasi

Dengan LG Sound Bar SC9S, konten Anda terdengar lebih baik dari sebelumnya. Perangkat ini membagi audio dua saluran menjadi audio multi-saluran, mengoptimalkan apa yang Anda dengar.

*Tersedia pada mode AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar mempertimbangkan suara di mana ia berada di dalam ruangan. Dengan Kalibrasi Ruang AI yang ditingkatkan, Sound Bar Anda menghasilkan suara yang optimal. Dengan mencocokkan frekuensi referensi pada rentang yang diperluas hingga 400Hz, ia dapat menganalisis ruang secara tepat dan mengoreksi distorsi suara. 

*AI Room Calibration Pro adalah teknologi penyetelan suara otomatis yang mengimbangi lingkungan tempat Sound Bar diletakkan, dengan menggunakan Algoritme yang meningkatkan performa sonik Sound Bar.

LG AI Sound Pro Mengoptimalkan Suara untuk Berbagai Konten

Nikmati konten Anda dengan mode suara khusus- AI Sound Pro. Mode ini secara cerdas menganalisis konten Anda untuk menghasilkan suara yang optimal, baik saat Anda menonton film, mengikuti berita, atau mendengarkan musik.

Ada tiga gambar gaya hidup. Dari atas ke bawah: tiga orang pria sedang menikmati video konser di ruang tamu. Ada TV LG di dinding yang menampilkan adegan rekaman musik, dan TV LG di dinding yang menampilkan adegan tarian break dance dalam tampilan diagonal.

Pelajari Selengkapnya

Foto udara dari hutan hijau

Menantikan Hari Esok yang Lebih Baik

Dari cara kami memproduksi hingga cara kami mengirim, proses tertentu kami telah disertifikasi. Kemasan terbuat dari kotak kardus yang dapat didaur ulang dan dikurangi menjadi hanya yang diperlukan untuk tiba dengan selamat.

Kubus abu-abu dengan ketinggian berbeda ditempatkan secara acak.

Dibuat Dengan Plastik Daur Ulang

UL telah memvalidasi LG Sound Bar sebagai produk ECV (Validasi Klaim Lingkungan) karena beberapa bagian bodi Sound Bar menggunakan plastik daur ulang- Kami mengambil pendekatan yang lebih mempertimbangkan produksi Sound Bar portabel.

*Gambar di atas hanya untuk tujuan representatif.

Kotak sound bar ditempatkan di sisi kanan gambar, dibuka untuk menunjukkan bahan pengisi busa EPS.

Kemasan Pulp Daur Ulang

LG Sound Bar telah disertifikasi oleh SGS karena kemasan internal telah diubah dari busa EPS (styrofoam) dan kantong plastik menjadi bubur kertas daur ulang.

*SGS adalah perusahaan multinasional Swiss yang menyediakan layanan inspeksi, verifikasi, pengujian, dan sertifikasi.

**Gambar di atas hanya untuk tujuan representatif, gambar produk yang sebenarnya dapat berbeda.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Main

    4.1 kg

  • Berat Seluruh

    22.7 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

AKSESORIS

  • Remot Kontrol

    YES

  • Kartu Garansi

    YES

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    YES

  • Dolby Digital

    YES

  • DTS Digital Surround

    YES

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    YES

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optikal

    1

  • USB

    1

KENYAMANAN

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    YES

  • Mode Suara Berbagi TV

    YES

  • WOW Interface

    YES

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    3.1.3

  • Jumlah dari Pengeras Suara

    9 EA

  • Daya Keluar

    400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    YES

  • CEC (Simplink)

    YES

DAYA

  • Konsumsi Daya (Utama)

    37 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Subwoofer)

    38 W

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Utama)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SUARA EFEK

  • AI Sound Pro

    YES

  • Cinema

    YES

  • Game

    YES

  • Standar

    YES

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

Produk Kami