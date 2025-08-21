Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Rangkaian animasi LG Smart TV yang menampilkan logo webOS, diikuti dengan tipografi “Tonton,” “Mainkan,” dan “Temukan”, diakhiri dengan layar beranda LG webOS yang menampilkan streaming aplikasi dan saluran

Nikmati konten tanpa akhir dengan webOS

Tonton, Mainkan, Temukan dengan webOS. 4.000+ aplikasi untuk streaming, 4.000+ saluran yang tersedia dengan LG Channels secara global.

*Konten dan jumlah aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

webOS, Inti dari LG Entertainment

webOS memudahkan kita untuk mengakses semua yang Anda nikmati – langsung dari layar beranda Anda.

Semua yang ingin Anda tonton, dalam satu layar

Semua konten favorit Anda di satu tempat - sport, musik, game, pembelajaran, dan rumah kantor. Cukup sekali klik untuk memastikan Anda berada di tempat yang Anda inginkan. 

Sesuaikan pengalaman menonton Anda

Buat akun individu dengan mudah. Semua orang mendapatkan layar beranda pribadi dengan rekomendasi konten yang disesuaikan untuk pengalaman menonton yang lebih imersif.

Ketuk untuk bermain. Siap dalam hitungan detik.

Akses aplikasi streaming favorit Anda dengan sekali ketuk. Buka tab TV di aplikasi ThinQ untuk mengakses Prime Video dan beragam aplikasi. Cukup ketuk aplikasi di ThinQ, aplikasi akan diputar di TV Anda dalam beberapa detik.

*Gambar layar yang disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.
*Pembuatan akun mungkin dibatasi tergantung umur dan jumlah akun saat ini.
*Langganan terpisah diperlukan untuk Amazon Prime beserta layanan terkait mereka.
*Amazon, Prime Video dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

webOS pemenang penghargaan

Logo penghargaan termasuk CES, iF Design Award, dan AVForums Editors' Choice

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menjadi sasaran penghargaan yang diberikan. 

Temukan lebih banyak aplikasi

Jelajahi dunia aplikasi melampaui imajinasi.

*Aplikasi tertentu mungkin tidak diluncurkan bersamaan dengan webOS, dan ketersediaannya mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah.

kata 'Tonton' yang ditampilkan di latar belakang gradien hitam
Layanan Streaming Global

Jagat konten untuk dijelajahi 

Beragam pertunjukan sangat memanjakan yang akan membuat Anda ingin terus menontonnya. Konten yang memikat tersaji di Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, dan Apple TV+.

Rangkaian animasi yang menampilkan logo Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ mengambang di atas kolase pertunjukan TV populer yang dinamis, mengunggulkan akses LG Smart TV ke platform streaming global dan pengalaman menonton yang imersif.

*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.
*Langganan terpisah diperlukan untuk Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, dan Apple TV+ beserta layanan terkait mereka.
*Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.
*Amazon, Prime Video dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Dapatkan potongan sutradara, di rumah 

FILMMAKER MODE™ menonaktifkan interpolasi gerakan dan mempertahankan format asli film - termasuk aspek rasio, warna, dan kecepatan bingkai - sehingga Anda dapat melihat setiap adegan tepat seperti yang diinginkan oleh sutradara. 

*Gambar layar yang disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
*Dukungan untuk Mode FILMMAKER Mode dapat beragam tergantung negara.

Sports Portal

Hadirkan suasana stadion di rumah 

Selami tayangan aksi dengan Sports Portal — rumah bagi semua game live Anda, sorotan pertandingan, tabel liga, dan banyak lagi di satu layar.

Layar pengaturan LG TV menampilkan antarmuka Sports Portal. Bagian “My Team” membentang dan menciut secara dinamis, diikuti oleh pengguliran ke bawah secara lancar melalui beragam saluran dan konten sport yang dapat dipilih.

*Gambar layar telah disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.
*Liga dan fitur yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.
*Fitur ini memerlukan koneksi jaringan.
*Untuk menerima pengingat, tim atau pemain harus ditambahkan ke “My Team.”

Mainkan teks pada latar belakang gradien hitam

*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, wilayah, dan tunduk pada perubahan tanpa pemberitahuan.
*Langganan terpisah mungkin diperlukan.
*Tergantung game-nya, menghubungkan gamepad, mouse, atau keyboard mungkin diperlukan.
*Kompatibilitas dengan GeForce NOW mungkin beragam tergantung produsen dan spesifikasi gamepad. Periksa daftar gamepad yang didukung di: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html
*Layanan game mungkin tidak dilanjutkan atas kebijaksanaan penyedia.

Fitness

Teman kebugaran utama Anda

Baik Anda lebih menyukai yoga atau bahkan meditasi, temukan olahraga yang menyenangkan dan efektif di LG TV.

Seorang wanita sedang berolahraga sambil menonton video latihan di LG TV, dengan beragam konten kebugaran seperti yoga dan meditasi sambil mengusap layar, menampilkan LG TV sebagai teman kebugaran yang serbaguna.

*Gambar layar yang disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, wilayah, dan tunduk pada perubahan tanpa pemberitahuan.
*Langganan terpisah mungkin diperlukan.

Temukan teks di latar belakang gradien hitam
Pembelajaran

Belajar dengan senang di layar besar 

Logo Pinkfong ditampilkan di depan LG TV
Pinkfong

Bernyanyi, bermain, dan belajar dengan Baby Shark dan keluarga di platform edukasi senang, Pinkfong.

Logo ABCmouse ditampilkan di depan LG TV
ABCmouse

Dengan 10.000+ aktivitas belajar untuk usia 2–8 th, ABCmouse bantu pacu cinta belajar seumur hidup.

Logo PlayKids+ ditampilkan di depan LG TV
PlayKids+

Untuk anak umur 2-12 th, video, lagu, dan game dibuat ahli utk pembelajaran menyenangkan sgala usia.

*Gambar layar yang disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, wilayah, dan tunduk pada perubahan tanpa pemberitahuan.
*Langganan terpisah mungkin diperlukan.

LG Smart TV dikelilingi oleh kotak hadiah dan tas berbelanja, menampilkan penawaran waktu terbatas spesial dan acara streaming eksklusif yang tersedia di platform webOS.

Nikmati Penawaran Khusus dari webOS

Tawaran waktu terbatas dan acara streaming – semua ada di webOS.

Dua layar menampilkan beberapa fitur: satu menampilkan LG AI Magic Remote berlabel "webOS for AI," dan lainnya menyoroti alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 dengan "alpha AI Processor" di bawah.

Generasi berikutnya dari LG AI TV

