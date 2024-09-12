Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DVD External

Pemutar Blu-ray & DVD LG

Gambar Pemutar Blu-ray & DVD

Pemutar Blu-ray & DVD

Temukan pemutar Blu-ray dan DVD yang dirancang dengan gaya agar sesuai dengan rumah Anda

Pemutar Blu-ray & DVD Pelajari Selengkapnya
Gambar TV yang menampilkan resolusi 4K

Pemutaran Disk 4K

Resolusi 4K dan HDR yang sangat nyata

Gambar Hutan di Layar TV.

DOLBY VISION

Gambar yang lebih realistis dan alami

Gambar Samudra di Layar

Kompatibel dengan HDR

Konten yang dibuat untuk Jangkauan Dinamis Tinggi

Pelajari Selengkapnya Tentang LG Optical Drives

Anda kini dapat mengeoptimalkan kerja Anda dengan optical drive LG. Blu-ray dan DVD drive LG dengan teknologi terkini untuk kecepatan, keakuratan dan keamanan menyimpan data Anda.

Jelajahi Informasi Produk Optical Drives LG