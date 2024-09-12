Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Promo LG Eco Solution

LG Air Solution

Promo Keluarga Sehat
Sampai Dengan
Rp 1.700.000,-!

Dapatkan Promo Menarik Atas Setiap Pembelian 

ACAir Purifier dan Dehumidifier!

Syarat dan Ketentuan:

1. Lakukan pembelian Residential Air Conditioner (RAC), Air Purifier (AP), dan Dehumidifier di LG Online Brand Store

2. Dapatkan GRATIS cuci AC satu (1) kali senilai Rp 100.000, dan voucher discount special senilai Rp 100.000,-.

Berlaku untuk produk RAC dengan model sebagai berikut:

AC LG New Eco:

- T05EV5 (0.5 PK)

- T09EV5 (1 PK)

- T12EV5 (1.5 PK) 

- T18EV5 (2 PK)

 

AC LG New Hercules:

- H05TN4 (0.5 PK)

- H07TN4 (0.75 PK)

- H09TN4 (1 PK)

- H12TN4 (1.5 PK) 

- H18TN4 (2 PK) 

 

3. Dapatkan Promo Gratis Filter senilai Rp 1.500.000,-  
Hanya berlaku untuk produk LG PuriCare Air Purifier dengan model sebagai berikut:

LG PuriCare Air Purifier:

- AS65GDWH0

- AS10GDWH0

- FS15GPBK0

 

4. Dapatkan produk terbaru LG PuriCare Dehumidifier:

- Dehumidifier MD19GQGE0

 

5. Dapatkan promo voucher potongan harga member baru sebesar 5%.

 

*Promo Cuci Gratis & Voucher Discount hanya berlaku untuk produk RAC

*Promo Gratis Filter hanya berlaku di LG PuriCare Air Purifier 

* Promo dapat digabung dengan voucher potongan harga member baru sebesar 5%.

 