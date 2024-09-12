Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lihat inovasi tiada batas LG OLED

*Omdia. 12 tahun menjadi Nomor 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2024. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Temukan inovasi di inti setiap
LG OLED

Prosesor khusus OLED pertama, disempurnakan melalui evolusi selama bertahun-tahun

Didedikasikan untuk OLED, alpha AI processor kami terus mengesankan dengan teknologi canggihnya. Selama lebih dari satu dekade, setiap evolusi baru terus meningkatkan standar keunggulan OLED.

Evolusi setiap alpha AI processor dari tahun 2018 hingga sekarang ditampilkan. Teks yang disematkan menunjukkan inovasi atau peningkatan prosesor yang diperkenalkan setiap tahun dan diakhiri dengan yang terbaru, hiper-personalisasi berdasarkan 1,6 miliar gambar dan 40 juta titik data suara.

*Spesifikasi dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model.

Judulnya bertuliskan, rasakan pengalaman Perfect Black OLED, hanya dengan LG OLED

Nikmati visual menakjubkan yang hanya dapat diberikan oleh Perfect Black OLED. Nikmati warna hitam sempurna, warna sempurna, gradasi halus tanpa kabut, rasio kontras tak terbatas, semuanya dalam resolusi nyata dengan piksel jernih.

LG OLED TV yang terpasang di dinding. Di layarnya terdapat pegunungan dengan latar belakang langit malam penuh bintang. Layarnya terbelah menjadi dua. Pada satu ujung yang diberi label layar Non Perfect Black, warnanya kusam dan abu-abu, bintang-bintang hampir tidak terlihat. Di ujung lain yang diberi label layar Perfect Black, warna hitamnya pekat dan gelap, bintang-bintangnya terang dan putih, menghasilkan gambar yang sangat menyenangkan dengan kontras tinggi.

Perfect Black

Perfect Black telah terverifikasi UL

dan memberikan tingkat hitam

sebenarnya untuk meningkatkan persepsi

kecerahan dan kontras, apakah itu

terang atau gelap di sekitar Anda.

*Layar LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk warna hitam sempurna yang diukur dengan IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, berdasarkan lingkungan pencahayaan dalam ruangan yang khas (200 lux hingga 500 lux).

*Performa aktual dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada pencahayaan sekitar dan lingkungan tampilan.

Burung nuri berwarna-warni dalam definisi ultra-tinggi dengan latar belakang hitam. Tetesan air menggantung di udara di sekelilingnya. Gambar menampilkan Warna Sempurna, karena setiap rona yang berbeda pada tubuh burung nuri tampak cerah dan jelas. Latar belakang yang gelap dengan percikan air yang mendetail, juga menyoroti betapa layarnya bebas pantulan. Sertifikasi logo yang berbeda dari UL dan Intertek dapat dilihat. Hal ini mengacu pada 100% Kemurnian Warna, 100% Volume Warna, dan klaim bebas pantulan. Teks juga terlihat, periksa tanda sertifikasi Warna Sempurna.

Warna Sempurna

Favorit para profesional film, LG OLED

TV memiliki Volume Warna 100% dan 100%

bersertifikasi Akurasi Warna. Nikmati warna yang akurat,

cerah bahkan di bawah kondisi sinar matahari

atau gelap.

*'Bebas Pantulan' berlaku untuk OLED M5 83/77/65 inci & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inci.

*'100% Akurasi Warna' dan '100% Volume Warna ke DCI-P3' berlaku untuk OLED TV 2025.

*Tampilan LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk Warna Sempurna yang diukur dengan standar Pantulan Cahaya Cincin IDMS 11.5.

*Volume Warna 100% didefinisikan sebagai performa tampilan yang sama atau lebih besar daripada ukuran volume warna standar DCI-P3 yang diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

*Display LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur hingga CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

***Pemantulan layar tampilan didefinisikan sebagai nilai Specular Component Included (SCI) pada 550nm, yang diuji secara independen oleh Intertek.

*Display LG OLED terukur kurang dari 1% sebagai tampilan bebas pantulan oleh Intertek.

Para pembuat film papan atas memilih LG OLED

OLED TV kami memenuhi beberapa standar sinema tertinggi. Dengarkan bagaimana para profesional industri ternama secara pribadi lebih menyukai inovasi dan kualitas LG OLED TV.

Pembuat film Amerika Sean Baker berbicara tentang apa yang ia sukai dari LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, warna hitam itu kaya. Secara keseluruhan, ini adalah gambar yang luar biasa.

Sean Baker

Wawancara sinematografer Natasha Braier tentang mengapa ia memilih LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, itu terutama karena hanya LG OLED yang mewakili warna yang saya maksud dengan spektrum yang kaya.

Natasha Braier

Colorist profesional Walter Volpatto berbicara tentang reproduksi warna LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, ini memungkinkan reproduksi warna terperinci dan kontras akan dipertahankan sebagaimana dimaksudkan pembuatnya.

Walter Volpatto

Sinematografer Ed Grau berbicara tentang LG OLED Perfect Black. Kutipannya disorot, sebagai seseorang yang menaruh banyak perhatian pada area gelap saat merekam, saya sangat terkesan dengan representasi Perfect Black dari LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Sinematografer Amerika Chris Blauvelt berbicara tentang sifat bebas pantulan pada layar LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, sungguh menyenangkan melihat kegelapan sebenarnya dari gambar tanpa refleksi apa pun. Saya juga mengapresiasi fitur dynamic tone mapping pro.

Chris Blauvelt

Sinematografer Amy Vincent berbagi kesannya tentang LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, Saya terkesan dengan seberapa baik LG OLED menangkap corak dan lekukan area gelap.

Amy Vincent

Colorist yang berbasis di LA John Daro berbicara tentang fitur Perfect Black pada LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, Perfect Black memang mendekati sempurna. Saya dapat merasakan tingkat hitam yang sangat gelap dan ekstrem.

John Daro

Sinematografer Tim S. Kang berbicara tentang pengalamannya dengan kualitas gambar LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, saya dapat melihat dengan mata saya bahwa LG OLED adalah yang terbaik dalam menghasilkan warna hitam, mempertahankan bahkan detail terkecil.

Tim S. Kang

Sutradara film Korea Selatan Na Hong-Jin berbicara tentang pengalamannya menonton bioskop di LG OLED TV. Kutipannya disorot, saya merasa TV ini menampilkan kondisi asli di mana film itu dibuat.

Na Hong-jin

Generasi berikutnya dari LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote melengkapi AI experience

Mudah mengontrol TV dengan AI magic remote - tidak perlu perangkat tambahan! Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, arahkan dan klik untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup ucapkan untuk

perintah suara.

*Desain, ketersediaan, dan fungsi AI Magic Remote dapat berbeda menurut wilayah dan bahasa yang didukung, bahkan untuk model yang sama.

*Sebagian fitur mungkin memerlukan koneksi internet. 

*AI Voice Recognition hanya disediakan di sejumlah negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

*AI Magic Remote mungkin memerlukan pembelian terpisah, tergantung pada ukuran, model TV, dan wilayah Anda.

Antarmuka webOS LG dengan AI Magic Remote di latar depan. Gambar mini pada antarmuka pengguna menampilkan rekomendasi konten yang dipersonalisasi dari AI Voice ID.
Close-up dari layar LG QNED TV yang menunjukkan cara kerja AI Search. Jendela obrolan kecil terbuka, yang menunjukkan bagaimana pengguna menanyakan pertandingan sports apa yang tersedia. AI Search merespons melalui obrolan dan dengan menampilkan gambar mini dari berbagai konten yang tersedia. Ada juga perintah untuk bertanya kepada Microsoft Copilot.
Konten fiksi ilmiah diputar di layar LG QNED TV. Pada layar terdapat antarmuka AI Chatbot. Pengguna mengirim pesan kepada chatbot yang mengatakan bahwa layarnya terlalu gelap. Chatbot menawarkan solusi atas permintaan. Seluruh pemandangan ini juga terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap, sisi lainnya lebih cerah, menunjukkan bagaimana AI Chatbot menyelesaikan masalah bagi pengguna secara otomatis.
Keluarga beranggotakan empat orang berkumpul di sekitar LG AI TV. Lingkaran muncul di sekeliling orang yang memegang remote yang menunjukkan namanya. Ini menunjukkan bagaimana AI Voice ID mengenali suara khas setiap pengguna. Antarmuka webOS kemudian menunjukkan bagaimana AI secara otomatis mengalihkan akun dan merekomendasikan konten yang dipersonalisasi.
Close-up dari layar LG QNED TV yang menunjukkan cara kerja AI Search. Jendela obrolan kecil terbuka, yang menunjukkan bagaimana pengguna menanyakan pertandingan sports apa yang tersedia. AI Search merespons melalui obrolan dan dengan menampilkan gambar mini dari berbagai konten yang tersedia. Ada juga perintah untuk bertanya kepada Microsoft Copilot.
Konten fiksi ilmiah diputar di layar LG QNED TV. Pada layar terdapat antarmuka AI Chatbot. Pengguna mengirim pesan kepada chatbot yang mengatakan bahwa layarnya terlalu gelap. Chatbot menawarkan solusi atas permintaan. Seluruh pemandangan ini juga terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap, sisi lainnya lebih cerah, menunjukkan bagaimana AI Chatbot menyelesaikan masalah bagi pengguna secara otomatis.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID LG mengetahui ciri khas suara setiap pengguna dan menawarkan rekomendasi yang dipersonalisasi saat Anda menyalakannya dan berbicara.

AI Search

Minta apa saja ke TV Anda. AI bawaan mengenali suara Anda dan cepat memberikan rekomendasi personal permintaan Anda. Anda juga bisa mendapatkan hasil dan solusi tambahan dengan Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Berinteraksi dengan AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote dan atasi masalah, dari mengonfigurasi pengaturan hingga pemecahan masalah. AI dapat memahami maksud pengguna dan akan memberikan solusi langsung.

*AI Voice ID mungkin menunjukkan konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan. 

*Dukungan Voice ID dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara, dan tersedia pada TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, dan UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya.

*Hanya berfungsi dengan aplikasi yang mendukung akun Voice ID.

*AI Search tersedia di TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, dan UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya. 

*Di AS dan Korea, AI Search menggunakan Model LLM.

*AI Chatbot hanya tersedia di sejumlah negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

*Dimungkinkan untuk menautkan AI Chatbot ke layanan pelanggan.

*Sebagian fitur mungkin memerlukan koneksi internet.

LG AI Magic Remote di depan layar LG TV. Di layar terdapat sapaan yang dipersonalisasi dari LG AI dengan kata kunci khusus berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan pengguna. Pada remote terdapat ikon dan label yang menunjukkan bahwa fungsionalitas AI Concierge mudah diakses dengan sekali tekan secara sekilas pada tombol AI.
Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Picture Wizard. Salah satu pilihan disorot seolah-olah pengguna sudah menentukan pilihannya.
Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Sound Wizard. Kotak ikon klip suara yang berbeda. Salah satu pilihan disorot seolah-olah pengguna sudah menentukan pilihannya.
LG AI Magic Remote di depan layar LG TV. Di layar terdapat sapaan yang dipersonalisasi dari LG AI dengan kata kunci khusus berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan pengguna. Pada remote terdapat ikon dan label yang menunjukkan bahwa fungsionalitas AI Concierge mudah diakses dengan sekali tekan secara sekilas pada tombol AI.
Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Picture Wizard. Serangkaian gambar ditampilkan dengan pilihan pengguna disorot. Ikon pemuatan muncul dan gambar lanskap ditampilkan disempurnakan dari kiri ke kanan.
Layar pengguna yang sedang melalui proses personalisasi AI Sound Wizard. Rangkaian ikon klip suara sedang dipilih. Seorang penyanyi jazz dan pemain saksofon ditampilkan, gelombang suara yang mewakili suara yang dipersonalisasi dianimasikan di seluruh visual.

AI Concierge

Satu tekanan singkat pada tombol AI pada remote Anda akan membuka AI Concierge yang menyediakan kata kunci dan rekomendasi yang disesuaikan berdasarkan riwayat pencarian dan tontonan Anda.

AI Picture Wizard

Algoritma canggih mempelajari preferensi Anda dengan menelusuri 1,6 miliar kemungkinan gambar. Berdasarkan pilihan Anda, TV akan menciptakan gambar yang dipersonalisasi hanya untuk Anda.

AI Sound Wizard

Pilih audio yang Anda sukai dari pilihan klip suara. Dari 40 juta parameter, AI menciptakan profil suara yang disesuaikan dengan preferensi Anda.

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung AI Concierge mungkin bervariasi di setiap negara.

*Menu AI Concierge yang ditampilkan mungkin berbeda pada saat dirilis.

*Rekomendasi kata kunci AI Concierge mungkin bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu pada hari itu.

Rasakan masa depan TV—di mana inovasi bertemu dengan kesempurnaan

OLED TV
True Wireless
pertama di
dunia dengan
transfer video
dan audio
4K 144Hz

Zero Connect Box kami menyiarkan 4K secara visual

kualitas gambar lossless dengan latensi rendah.

Hilangkan kesemrawutan kabel dan nikmati berbagai

konten tanpa ketidaknyamanan

pengaturan kabel yang rumit.

Tiga ruang tamu berbeda dengan TV LG True Wireless yang menunjukkan betapa rapinya ruang tersebut tanpa perlu kabel. Zero Connect Box juga terlihat tersembunyi di suatu tempat, hampir tak terlihat.

*TV Nirkabel 144Hz pertama di dunia dibandingkan dengan TV tradisional yang memiliki tuner untuk penyiaran.

*4K 144Hz berlaku untuk OLED M5 83/77/65 inci. Model True Wireless lainnya mempunyai kecepatan refresh 120Hz.

Kehilangan visual dari hasil pengujian internal dengan ISO/IEC 29170-2 melalui kinerja aktual tergantung pada pengaturan, kondisi lingkungan, dan penggunaan. 

*Zero Connect Box harus dipasang lebih rendah dari receiver nirkabel TV.

*Penempatan Zero Connect Box di dalam lemari dapat mengakibatkan gangguan sinyal, tergantung pada bahan dan ketebalan lemari.

*Perangkat harus dihubungkan melalui kabel ke Zero Connect Box.

*Diperlukan sambungan kabel daya ke layar TV dan Zero Connect Box.

*Setelah pembelian, pelanggan akan menerima LG OLED evo atau LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

OLED TV
True Wireless
dan transparan
pertama di dunia
dengan transfer
video 4K &
audio nirkabel

LG SIGNATURE OLED T

mendefinisikan ulang apa yang 

mungkin, menawarkan pemandangan

yang menakjubkan dan benar-benar 

pengalaman menonton yang surealis.

Ruang berbeda dengan LG Signature OLED T TV. Pada masing-masing TV, TV berada dalam mode transparan yang memperlihatkan bagaimana visual T-Contents menyatu dengan kenyataan. Di salah satu adegan, bilah informasi juga terlihat menampilkan tanggal, waktu, dan suhu.

*4K 144Hz berlaku untuk OLED M5 83/77/65 inci. Model True Wireless lainnya mempunyai kecepatan refresh 120Hz.

*Penempatan Zero Connect Box di dalam lemari dapat mengakibatkan gangguan sinyal, tergantung pada bahan dan ketebalan lemari.

*Zero Connect Box harus dipasang lebih rendah dari receiver nirkabel TV.

*Perangkat harus dihubungkan melalui kabel ke Zero Connect Box.

*Diperlukan sambungan kabel daya ke layar TV dan Zero Connect Box.

*Setelah pembelian, pelanggan akan menerima LG OLED evo atau LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

*TV transparan pertama di dunia dibandingkan dengan TV tradisional yang memiliki tuner untuk penyiaran.

*Transparansi produk yang ditentukan oleh pengujian internal adalah 43%, ini dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan dan kondisi penggunaan sebenarnya.

Meningkatkan SENI dengan teknologi LG OLED

Seniman ternama memilih LG OLED sebagai kanvas
digital mereka 

Inovasi tanpa akhir kami bahkan meluas ke dunia SENI. Dengan LG OLED, seniman di seluruh dunia terinspirasi untuk menciptakan pengalaman unik dengan teknologi layar kami dan keunggulan visual yang tak tertandingi.

Pameran seni Suh Se Ok x LG OLED ditampilkan dengan kutipan dari Suh Do Ho, salah satu seniman, keunikan kanvas digital transparan langsung menarik perhatian saya. LG Signature OLED T juga terlihat. Deskripsi singkat tentang seniman dan Frieze Seoul 2024 juga dapat dilihat.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul adalah sebuah perusahaan yang terkenal secara internasional

pameran seni yang berfokus pada seni kontemporer yang 

menampilkan 100 galeri seni paling berpengaruh 

di seluruh Asia.

Pameran Shepard Fairey x LG OLED ditampilkan. Deskripsi tentang Frieze Los Angeles 2024 dan tentang senimannya dapat dilihat. LG OLED evo AI juga terlihat. Kutipan Shepard Fairey disorot, Saya ingin berkolaborasi dengan LG OLED karena resolusi layarnya luar biasa. Penerjemahan warnanya sangat, sangat canggih.



FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles adalah perayaan seni

kontemporer dari budaya dinamis

Los Angeles dan kontribusi global daerah tersebut 

terhadap seni visual.

Pameran Seniman Six N. Five yang menggunakan LG OLED TV ditampilkan. Deskripsi singkat tentang seniman dan acara Frieze New York 2023 dapat dilihat. Kutipan Six N. Five disorot, layar yang cerah, warna yang akurat, dan rasio kontras tak terbatas dari LG OLED TV memicu imajinasi tanpa batas dalam diri sang seniman. TV LG OLED evo juga ditampilkan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York menyatukan

galeri seni terkemuka di dunia untuk memamerkan

karya ambisius dari seniman pionir. Itu adalah sebuah

kesempatan untuk berinteraksi dengan bakat-bakat baru

dan beberapa tokoh seni paling penting.

Inovasi LG OLED di CES selama bertahun-tahun

Berbagai pameran dan instalasi LG OLED di CES ditampilkan. Ini mencakup CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024, dan CES 2025.

LG OLED TV dengan karya seni abstrak berwarna-warni di layarnya dan alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 disorot di belakangnya. Lampu terang muncul dari prosesor dan TV yang memamerkan teknologi canggihnya. Lambang world's number one OLED TV for 12 Years juga terlihat.

Perkenalkan OLED TV tercanggih kami saat ini

*Omdia. 12 tahun menjadi Nomor 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2024. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Bandingkan OLED TV dan temukan yang sesuai untuk Anda

Bandingkan fitur-fitur secara mudah untuk memilih TV terbaik bagi Anda.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Gambar produk LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Gambar produk LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Gambar produk LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inci), LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inci) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Ukuran Hingga 97 inci (97,83,77,65 inci) Hingga 97 inci (97,83,77,65,55,48 inci) Hingga 83 inci (83,77,65,55,48,42 inci)
True wireless True wireless - -
Prosesor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65 inci), Brightness Booster Max (97 inci) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 inci), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 inci) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 inci)
Warna Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Sistem Operasi (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
*Fitur dapat bervariasi tergantung model. Silakan lihat setiap halaman produk untuk spesifikasi detailnya.

*Spesifikasi dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model atau ukuran layar.

*Dukungan untuk beberapa fitur dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah dan negara.