Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Black Friday

Black Friday - LG Limited Time

Black Friday Surprise

Enjoy your Exclusive offer + 5% Voucher!

Black Friday Surprise Shop Now

Corporate Promo LG September

Year End Anniversary Sale!

Cashback sampai dengan
Rp. 14.500.000!

Serta Dapatkan Banyak Gift Menarik

Cashback sampai dengan<br>Rp. 14.500.000! Selengkapnya

LG Anniversary

LG Anniversary SALEbration

Exclusive Deals up to 50%

Periode Promo Terbatas Hanya di LG.com

Exclusive Deals up to 50% Beli Sekarang

LG OLED B4

OLED FOR EVERYONE

Penawaran Khusus untuk OLED TV

OLED <strong>FOR</strong> EVERY<strong>ONE</strong> Beli OLED 55" OLED <strong>FOR</strong> EVERY<strong>ONE</strong> Beli OLED 65"

Ekslusif Bundling Washing Machine LG

Ekslusif Washing Machine

Bundling WashTower with
Selected Premium Items

Syarat & Ketentuan Berlaku

Bundling WashTower with<br>Selected Premium Items Beli Sekarang

LG Model Eksklusif

LG Model Eksklusif

LG Online Brand Store
Model Eksklusif

Baca Syarat & Ketentuan | Periode Terbatas

LG Online Brand Store <br>Model Eksklusif Beli Sekarang

Promo LG Sound Bar

Home Entertainment Bundling Festival!

Periode Promo Terbatas | S&K Berlaku

Home Entertainment Bundling Festival! Beli Sekarang

LG PuriCare GRATIS Filter

Beli LG PuriCare
GRATIS Filter

Periode Promo Terbatas | S&K Berlaku

Beli LG PuriCare<br> GRATIS Filter Beli Sekarang

Dapatkan Penawaran Terbaik