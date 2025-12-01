About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Logo Peralatan LG AI dengan teks AI bergradasi

Sambut AI Core-Tech
di LG Appliances

Animasi simbol LG AI dengan garis gradasi merah dan ungu yang terjalin membentuk pola tak terhingga mirip hati pada latar belakang hitam
Teks bergradasi 'AI hingga Core' warna merah ke ungu pada latar belakang hitam

Rekayasa LG, Core-Tech (1998), bukti keabadian kualitas, kini menjadi AI Core-Tech—paduan presisi mekanis dengan sensitivitas & fokus pada manusia, mewujudkan visi LG 'Affectionate Intelligence.'

Lini peralatan rumah tangga LG yang mencakup kulkas, mesin cuci, pengering, dan peralatan dapur ditampilkan di panggung gelap dengan lantai berpola papan sirkuit

Lini peralatan rumah tangga LG yang mencakup kulkas, mesin cuci, pengering, dan peralatan dapur ditampilkan di panggung gelap dengan lantai berpola papan sirkuit

Kualitas Teruji

Keahlian teknik selama puluhan tahun yang dibangun untuk kinerja yang tahan lama.

Tanpa mumet

Dirancang untuk mengefisienkan tugas dan memudahkan rutinitas harian.

Siap untuk masa depan

Dibuat untuk berkembang mengikuti pembaruan dan beradaptasi dengan gaya hidup Anda.

LG AI Appliances,
Mendukung Evolusi Rumah

Di balik setiap sentuhan sederhana, LG AI Core-Tech menghadirkan puluhan tahun keahlian menjadi aksi cerdas yang belajar, beradaptasi, dan merespons di seluruh rumah Anda.

Chip LG AI Core-Tech memvisualisasikan pemrosesan data cerdas dengan garis sirkuit bercahaya, melambangkan bagaimana peralatan LG AI belajar, beradaptasi, dan mengoptimalkan kinerja di seluruh rumah.

Peralatan Binatu LG AI mencakup mesin cuci dan pengering bukaan depan yang ditampilkan pada latar belakang sirkuit digital berwarna ungu
Peralatan Binatu LG AI
Peralatan Dapur LG AI mencakup kulkas, mesin pencuci piring, dan oven yang ditampilkan pada latar belakang sirkuit digital berwarna ungu
Peralatan Dapur LG AI