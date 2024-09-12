Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL7S

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

LG XBOOM XL7S

XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S

(0)
Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.
Digital Trends merekomendasikan logo Penghargaan

Penghargaan

Digital Trends

Pesta karaoke di atas kendaraan

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di atas panggung dengan pencahayaan gradien merah-oranye menyala. Di belakang panggung, orang-orang menikmati musik.


Terdengar Berani
Mainkan dengan Keras

"Ramaikan pesta dengan LG XBOOM XL7S.<br>

Suaranya sangat besar dan juga memiliki berbagai hiburan."

LG XBOOM XL7S ditempatkan di ruang yang tak terbatas. Di dinding, diilustrasikan grafik suara persegi. Di tengah-tengah speaker, sebuah woofer raksasa berukuran 8 inci diperbesar untuk menekankan suara 250W yang sangat besar. Gelombang suara keluar dari woofer.

Satu Woofer Raksasa

Menghasilkan Bass yang Kuat

LG XBOOM XL7S memiliki Woofer Raksasa berukuran 8 inci. Ini memberikan bass yang lebih kuat, memberikan suara yang dalam dan berani kepada orang banyak.

Pengoptimal Bass Dinamis

Rasakan Bass Bahkan pada Volume Rendah

Dengarkan dentuman bass yang menggelegar kapan saja. Dynamic Bass Optimizer memungkinkan Anda menikmati suara yang seimbang tanpa distorsi bass.

*Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada sumber suara.

Tweeter Kubah 2,5 Inci

Suara yang Jernih dan Jelas

Baik di dalam maupun di luar, Anda dapat mendengar nada frekuensi tinggi dengan jelas. Speaker ini memiliki dua tweeter kubah 2,5 inci, yang menghasilkan suara yang lebih baik.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Tampak depan speaker. Terdapat garis untuk menginformasikan tiap bagian pencahayaan. Di bagian atas dan bawah, pencahayaan strobo ganda. Di bagian tengah, pencahayaan cincin multi warna gradien merah muda dan cyon menyala. Di atas adalah pencahayaan piksel dinamis, menampilkan karakter kaktus.

Pencahayaan Pesta XBOOM

Jadikan Pesta Anda Memukau

LG XBOOM Party Lightings membuat pesta menjadi terang. Anda dapat membuat pertunjukan cahaya pesta sambil memukau kerumunan dengan teks atau animasi. Lampu strobo ganda yang mencolok akan memikat kerumunan.

Pencahayaan piksel dinamis dari jarak dekat. Menampilkan fitur Dance! Teks. Di bawah lampu cincin multi warna oranye menyala. Di belakang speaker, orang-orang menari di pantai.

Pencahayaan Piksel Dinamis

Mengekspresikan Kegembiraan dalam Mode Teks

Rasakan evolusi dengan LG XBOOM XL7S. Memiliki panel LED untuk menampilkan teks. Ketik pesan Anda melalui Aplikasi XBOOM.

*Peringkat IPX4 diuji dalam air tawar. Speaker tidak boleh terendam di dalam air. Gunakan dengan hati-hati di sekitar perairan, seperti kolam renang atau laut.

Pencahayaan Piksel Dinamis

Seni Piksel Menghadirkan Gelombang Keseruan

Pencahayaan Piksel Dinamis juga menawarkan preset animasi. Anda dapat menampilkan pola warna-warni, EQ visual, atau karakter pada panel LED.

Hanya teks

Pencahayaan Cincin Multi Warna

Lebih meriah dengan Pencahayaan Cincin

LG XBOOM XL7S menghadirkan pertunjukan cahaya yang digerakkan oleh irama musik - Multi Color Ring Lighting. Tarian cahaya bersama dengan musik Anda membawa energi dinamis ke dalam pesta.

Sesuaikan Pencahayaan Pesta Anda

Gunakan My Pick pada aplikasi XBOOM untuk menyesuaikan pencahayaan pesta Anda sendiri. Anda juga dapat memilih animasi atau mengetik pesan untuk para crwods untuk menggandakan kegembiraan.

Tangkapan layar dari aplikasi XBOOM. Anda dapat menyesuaikan pencahayaan melalui aplikasi.

Gambar ilustrasi LG XBOOM XL7S. Dari atas, tampak orang, dengan gagang teleskopik dan roda wanita membawa speaker dengan mudah. Tampak atas speaker dan gagang teleskopik. Orang-orang menikmati pesta biliar, dua LG XBOOM XL7S dengan grafis suara ditempatkan di belakang. Tampak belakang speaker dan orang-orang yang sedang melompat di pantai, close-up roda.

*Semua gambar yang ditampilkan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Produk yang sebenarnya dapat bervariasi karena penyempurnaan produk. 

**Peringkat IPX4 diuji dalam air tawar. Speaker tidak boleh terendam di dalam air. Gunakan dengan hati-hati di sekitar perairan, seperti kolam renang atau laut.

Seorang wanita sedang bernyanyi.

Mikrofon & Gitar Masuk

Adakan Konser Anda Sendiri

Dengan LG XBOOM XL7S, Anda dapat mengubah acara menjadi karaoke. Hubungkan mikrofon Anda dan bernyanyilah sepuasnya. Anda juga dapat menyambungkan gitar dan mengadakan konser akustik sendiri.

Ada orang yang sedang menikmati konser akustik dengan LG XBOOM XL7S. Di bawah gambar, terdapat gitar

Bawalah kemana saja, Nikmati kapan saja

Bawalah LG XBOOM XL7S ke mana pun Anda ingin berbagi musik. Dibuat untuk mengikuti kegiatan di luar ruangan, sehingga dapat dibawa kemana saja tanpa perlu khawatir.

Ambil dan Pergi

Dengan pegangan teleskopik dan roda, membawa LG XBOOM XL7S menjadi sangat mudah. Gagangnya juga dapat dimiringkan ke belakang, sehingga Anda dapat membawanya seperti koper.

Tahan Air IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S memenuhi peringkat Tahan Air IPX4; dapat menahan percikan air.

*Peringkat IPX4 diuji dalam air tawar. Speaker tidak boleh terendam di dalam air. Gunakan dengan hati-hati di sekitar perairan, seperti kolam renang atau laut.

Daya Tahan Baterai 20 Jam

LG XBOOM XL7S memiliki daya tahan baterai yang lama, sehingga Anda dapat menyalakan musik kapan saja tanpa perlu khawatir.

*Daya tahan baterai 20 jam didasarkan pada penggunaan volume 50% dan tanpa pencahayaan. Daya tahan baterai bervariasi tergantung pada penggunaan, pengaturan, dan kondisi lingkungan.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Berat Seluruh

    18,5 kg

  • Berat Bersih

    15,5 kg

AKSESORIS

  • AC Adaptor

    Ya

  • Kartu Garansi

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ya

  • SBC

    Ya

BATERAI

  • Waktu Pengisian Baterai (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Lama Waktu Baterai

    20

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

KENYAMANAN

  • Baterai Indikator

    Ya

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ya

  • Listrik

    Ya

  • Banyak Titik

    Ya

  • Kunci Keamanan

    Ya

  • Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

    Ya

  • Air/Cipratan Air

    IPX4

  • Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

    Ya

  • Tautan pesta nirkabel (Multi mode)

    Ya

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

  • Pengeras Suara

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Ya

  • Suara Pengeras

    Ya

  • Standar

    Ya

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Daya Keluar

    250 W

KONSUMSI DAYA

  • Mode Daya Menyala

    65 W

  • Mode Siaga

    0.5 W

SUPLAI DAYA

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Ya

PENGERAS SUARA

  • Tweeter Unit Ukuran

    2.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Tipe

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 1

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

Produk Kami