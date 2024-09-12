About Cookies on This Site

Application Controller

Hanya di website ini kamu bisa menemukan informasi terbaru tentang pengaturan pendingin dan penghangat terbaru dengan teknologi terkini, Application Controller berguna membantu pengaturan pendingin dan penghangat ruang gedung Anda. Lihat selengkapnya berbagai kontrol AC yang sesuai kebutuhan Anda.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_01

Aplikasi Kontrol

Mengelola berbagai sistem bangunan
secara efektif untuk mengoptimalkan
kenyamanan dalam ruang.

Fitur Pilihan
Fitur
Sistem Fleksibel & Dapat Diperluas

Sistem kontrol LG dapat diperluas melalui integrasi dengan perangkat pihak ke-3. Dari kontrol unit indoor individu melalui Dry Contact hingga integrasi BMS skala kecil via modul ACS 20. Hal ini memberikan kontrol fasilitas dengan biaya efektif untuk manajemen gedung.

Application_Controller_02_ID_re

Application_Controller_03_ID

Pengawasan Energi

PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) dapat mendistribusikan konsumsi daya yang terukur dari Multi V ke tiap ruangan untuk pemantauan energi yang efektif.

Kontrol AHU

AHU Communication Kit menghubungkan unit outdoor LG ke kumparan DX yang terletak di Air Handing Unit untuk memaksimalkan penghematan biaya dan suplai udara segar.

Application_Controller_05_ID

Pilihan Produk Pengontrol Aplikasi

Air_Solution_03

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Unduhan Katalog & Brosur & Dokumen

