Sepasang kekasih sedang berbelanja di pusat perbelanjaan dengan tas belanja berwarna-warni.

Buat pembeli Anda merasa lebih nyaman

Hemat Listrik

- Pengukuran penggunaan energi yang efisien untuk penyewa individu

- Ventilasi dan pendinginan yang efisien untuk meminimalkan biaya pengoperasian.

Lingkungan yang Nyaman

- Udara segar dengan ventilasi dan pendinginan

- Pendinginan dengan jangkauan yang luas.

Pengelolaan yang Efektif

- Menawarkan kontrol individual maupun kontrol sentral

- Pengelolaan yang mudah melalui smartphone.

Gambar pusat perbelanjaan dengan thubnail atrium, toko ritel, pujasera, dan pusat kontrol.
Gambar pujasera di pusat perbelanjaan dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Pujasera

Ventilasi yang efektif memungkinkan pelanggan menikmati

makanan mereka di lingkungan yang menyenangkan tanpa

mengkhawatirkan bau makanan.

Tiga gambar toko pakaian, toko perhiasan, dan restoran dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Toko Ritel

Berbagai unit indoor menawarkan kontrol yang disesuaikan

terhadap setiap instalasi alami toko untuk setiap pintu masuk.

Gambar atrium di pusat perbelanjaan dengan kondisi AC menyala.

Atrium

Selalu pertahankan kondisi optimal melalui pemanasan dan

pendinginan yang lancar, meskipun di tempat yang ramai.

Gambar seseorang yang menggunakan monitor ganda untuk pengelolaan energi yang efisien.

Kontrol & pengelolaan energi yang pintar

Kontrol yang efisien dan pengelolaan energi semua ruang di

pusat perbelanjaan mengurangi biaya pengoperasian.

Jajaran produk untuk pusat perbelanjaan

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

Unit indoor Multi V

Unit indoor Multi V

Chiller

Chiller

Solusi Kontrol

Solusi Kontrol
Gambar seorang pria yang sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk membeli untuk informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli Informasi Selengkapnya

Temukan solusi yang optimal dari LG untuk berbagai jenis pusat perbelanjaan

SM Mall

Jaringan pusat perbelanjaan terbesar di Filipina. / Chiller, FCU.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Kalina Mall

Pusat perbelanjaan besar di Rusia timur. / Chiller, Multi V, AHU.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Pick n Pay

Sebuah pusat perbelanjaan berskala besar di Johannesburg. / Chiller, Multi V, AHU.

Informasi Selengkapnya

Cresta Shopping Centre

Pusat perbelanjaan yang aspiratif di Afrika Selatan. / Multi V, AHU.

Informasi Selengkapnya